Church News

Tornado relief

In response to the recent tornadoes in Kentucky and surrounding states, the ELCA Lutheran congregations in Siouxland are receiving offerings to support those affected. Financial donations payable to the Western Iowa Synod ELCA can be shared at local ELCA congregations this weekend, and will be forwarded to Lutheran Disaster Response.

Lutheran Disaster Response - a ministry of the ELCA - is engaging with partners in the affected communities and states to respond to immediate needs. Given the initial damage assessments, recovery will likely take years, and Lutheran Disaster Response is prepared to accompany survivors until the response is complete.

Gifts to Lutheran Disaster Response designated for “U.S. tornadoes" will be used entirely (100%) to assist those affected by tornadoes until the response is complete.

Christmas Eve services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., will host Christmas Eve Candlelight services at 11:30 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m., and a Contemporary Candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. Christmas Day service will be held at 9 a.m.

Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W. Fifth St. will have a candlelight, communion service at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Liz Tucker presiding. Tamme Saul will have special time with the children. There will be special music with Bob Henderson. All are invited to attend.

First Presbyterian Church at 608 Nebraska St., will have two candlelight Christmas Eve services at 6:30 and 11 p.m.

