Church News

Patriotic Service

Redeemer Lutheran Church , 3204 South Lakeport, will be holding special patriotic church services on Thursday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m. and also Sunday, July 3, at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Please join us as we sing patriotic hymns, and praise and thank God for the many blessings He has bestowed upon our country. Website: www.redeemersiouxcity.com

Browns Patriotic Music Show

Redeemer Lutheran Church invites you to join us for the Browns Patriotic Music Show at the Browns Century Theater in Le Mars, Iowa, on Sunday, July 10, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 per person. As this is reserved seating, tickets must be purchased in advance through the Redeemer church office. Ticket sales will run through July 1. The Redeemer ConnecTeam is sponsoring this special event and hope you are able to attend. If questions, please call Redeemer Lutheran Church at 712-276-1125. Website: www.redeemersiouxcity.com.