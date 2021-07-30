Church News

 Skip to main content
Taco event

New Horizons United Church of Christ in Akron, Iowa, is hosting “Tacos on the Run!” at the Akron Farmers’ Market on Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. Taco plate, bar, beverage, $7. Entertainment will be provided by Dave Grosenheider, singer and guitarist. From the event, 10% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Akron Lions Club.

Mission presentation

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City, will feature Gary Thies on Sunday at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. and Bible Class at 9:30 a.m. Gary brings to you an in-person presentation with pictures and artifacts direct from the mission field. He has visited 75 countries and continues to connect weekly with over 100 LCMS missionaries around the world. He is a mission development counselor with the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. Gary lives on a farm in Western Iowa and is director of Mission Central.

