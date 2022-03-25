Church News

Lenten Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, continues services on Wednesday, March 30, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. An assorted soup and sandwich meal with desserts will be served by the Bibi's Hope Committee, at noon and from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Free-will offering for Bibi's Hope Orphanage in Bamako, Mali, West Africa. "Mercy in Relationships" is the theme. Everyone invited

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., marks the season of Lent with weekly Wednesday meals and evening prayer. Dinner is served from 5:30 until 6 p.m. Evening prayer begins at 6:15 p.m. Sunday worship at St. Mark is at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

An Evening of Choirs

Wayne State College presents An Evening of Choirs Concert Monday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The performance is free and open to the public. The WSC concert choir, treble choir, and chamber choir are conducted by Dr. Matthew Armstrong. Shelly Armstrong, staff accompanist, serves as collaborative pianist. For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at (402) 375-7359.

Butter Braid fundraiser

St. John Lutheran Church is again having a Butter Braid fundraiser to benefit the church's Community and World Outreach program. The church sponsors the Food pantry twice per month, cooks and delivers meals for the Warming Shelter during each month through April, and have the Blessing Box on the grounds. Their quilters produce hundreds of quilts per year, and the church ministers to Senior Living facilities in the area. Orders for bread cost $14-$14.50 and may be placed online at www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org from March 1 - March 20, and orders will be delivered during the week April 11. Contact Barb Ulfert at 712-899-8231 with questions.

Good Friday Men's Prayer Breakfast

The annual Good Friday Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at Northwestern College in Orange City at 6:30 a.m. April 15. The special speaker will be a young farmer from Michigan who survived a horrific farm accident when a PTO ripped all of his clothes off and finally got help by driving his tractor to a road. His message will highlight his faith and the help he received from his wife and neighbors. To sign up for tickets contact 712-737-4909.

