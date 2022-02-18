Church News

LSI's Welcome the World Week

Lutheran Services of Iowa (LSI) is hosting a Welcome the World Week to teach about resettlement efforts and other services in the community.

LSI Open House will be held Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the new LSI office, 1308 S. Cleveland St. Lunches to-go will be provided. Visitors can meet the staff from Refugee and Immigrant Services, Foster Care and Adoption, and Early Childhood Services, and learn what programs are offered in the area. Masks required.

LSI Educate and Empower Panel will be held Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Attendees will learn about refugees and resettlement in Iowa and ways to get involved.

LSI Donation Drop Off will be held Feb. 24, at the LSI office, 1308 S. Cleveland St. Donations can be dropped off any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Furniture and clothing cannot be accepted at this time. Breakfast, including bagels, pastries, and coffee will be provided! For information on what household items will be needed, visit LSIowa.org/resettlement under "In-Kind Donation Options"

