Church News

Congregations Partner

New Life Lutheran Church ELCA in Sergeant Bluff, and Immanuel Lutheran Church ELCA in Sioux City, have voted to worship together beginning Sunday at the Immanuel Building, 315 Hamilton Blvd. Worship on Sundays will be 10 a.m. and CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed. This is a four-month working partnership. During this time the congregations, in consultation with the bishop, will discuss future plans for ministry together on Hamilton Boulevard. The next step will be decided at the annual meeting in January 2021.