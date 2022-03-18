Church News

New Minister to Be Ordained

Elizabeth Lippke-Ganzel will be ordained to the Ministry of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at 2 p.m. on March 20, at First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd. Elizabeth is a 2008 graduate of North High School in Sioux City. She received a bachelor of arts in music from Morningside (College) University in 2012. She received a master's of music in piano performance from the University of South Dakota in 2014 and a master of divinity degree from Chicago Theological Seminary in 2021. Elizabeth currently resides in Madison, Wis., with her husband Brian Ganzel, where she has accepted a call to Cooksville Lutheran Church in Evansville, Wis. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jim and Cindy Lippke of Sioux City.

Lenten Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, continues services on Wednesday, March 23, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. A tavern/hot dog meal will be served by the KinderCottage Pre-school, noon and 5 to 6:45. Free-will offering for Pre-school Expenses. "Mercy in Betrayal" is the theme.

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., marks the season of Lent with weekly Wednesday meals and evening prayer. Dinner is served from 5:30 until 6 p.m. Evening prayer begins at 6:15 p.m. Sunday worship at St. Mark is at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Irish Baked Potato Buffet

New Horizons United Church of Christ, 141 Reed Street Akron, Iowa, will host an Irish Baked Potato Buffet from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 19. $7 Baked Potato or Sweet Potato and all of the fixings! Homemade pie and drink included. $4 Hot Dog Meal, chips, drink, cookie included. Dine-in, carry-out, or free delivery within Akron city limits. Call 712-568-3446. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to the Akron Lions Club.

Butter Braid fundraiser

St. John Lutheran Church is again having a Butter Braid fundraiser to benefit the church's Community and World Outreach program. The church sponsors the Food pantry twice per month, cooks and delivers meals for the Warming Shelter during each month through April, and have the Blessing Box on the grounds. Their quilters produce hundreds of quilts per year, and the church ministers to Senior Living facilities in the area. Orders for bread cost $14-$14.50 and may be placed online at www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org from March 1 - March 20, and orders will be delivered during the week April 11. Contact Barb Ulfert at 712-899-8231 with questions.

Good Friday Men's Prayer Breakfast

The annual Good Friday Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at Northwestern College in Orange City at 6:30 a.m. April 15. The special speaker will be a young farmer from Michigan who survived a horrific farm accident when a PTO ripped all of his clothes off and finally got help by driving his tractor to a road. His message will highlight his faith and the help he received from his wife and neighbors. To sign up for tickets contact 712-737-4909.

