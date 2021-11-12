Church News

Thanksgiving pumpkin pie fundraiser

St. John Lutheran Food Pantry is hosting a pumpkin pie fundraiser. Price is $12 per pie. Orders will be taken from Nov. 1 thru Nov. 20; pies will be baked on Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23. Pick-up will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. John Lutheran Church. To order pies, call 712-899-8231 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or order online at www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org - Use Donate, then click Pie.