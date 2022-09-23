Church News

Outdoor worship

Mayflower Congregational UCC will have a joint outdoor worship service with Whiting First Congregational UCC. The special service will be on Sept. 25 from 10:30-11:30 at Snyder Bend Park in Salix, Iowa. The churches will celebrate the one-year anniversary of having The Rev. Jessie Lent as their shared pastor. Everyone is encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch and stay for yard games after the service.

Barberghetti

Siouxland Discovery Chorus and Quartets will host its Barberghetti Event on Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Redeemer Lutheran gymnasium, 3204 S. Lakeport. Enjoy a spaghetti dinner while the Siouxland Discovery Chorus and Quartets serenade you. A free-will offering will be collected. Proceeds will be used to purchase music for the youth in the area schools.

Chops in the Church

New Horizons United Church of Christ will host "Chops in the Church" from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Food served will be: Grilled smoked Iowa pork chop and Choice of baked potato or sweet potato, sweet corn and homemade pie - $12 or grilled hot dog potato chips, and chocolate chip cookies - $4. Ten percent of proceeds will go to Akron Care Center Activities Fund. Dine-in or carry-out or Free Delivery within Akron City Limits! Phone 568-3446.

Organ restoration concert

St. Luke Lutheran Church is inviting the public to a free organ concert, at 2 p.m. Oct. 9, at the church, 2039 S. Saint Aubin. The concert will celebrate the restoration of the church’s organ that was accomplished thanks to $70,000 in donations. The concert will feature organists from the area, including the Rev. Del Olivier, Yvonne Hazlett, Dave Ewoldt, Jeremy Owens, all from Sioux City, and Felice Rodvik from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A reception will follow the concert. For more information on this concert, contact Michelle Smith at sweetiebassoon@hotmail.com