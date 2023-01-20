Church News

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 21. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, and syrup will be served. Free will offering. Proceeds will go to the Food Pantry Mission. Following the breakfast, pancakes will be provided to the Warming Shelter.

FoodShare

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will host its monthly FoodShare on Saturday, Jan. 21, with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is a drive-up/walk-up service in front of the church. There will be food and diapers in sizes 3, 4, 6, and 7 available. All are welcome!

Spaghetti Meal

Redeemer Lutheran Church is sponsoring a Spaghetti meal at the Lawton Community Center, 315 Ash St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 Free-will offering for Tom Klunker, who has suffered debilitating infections and rehab since September. He is an over-the-road truck driver and while making deliveries in Denver, Colo., suffered his first medical emergency. In addition to the spaghetti meal, there will be a Silent Auction, bake sale with the Anthon Band and Siouxland Discovery Chorus providing entertainment. Tom and wife Cindy reside in Lawton. Free-will monetary donations may be sent or dropped off at the church, with "Klunker" in the memo line. Baked goods and Silent Auction items welcomed. redeemersiouxcity.com or call 712-253-8751/712-276-1125 for more information.

Faith, Farms, & Climate

St. Mark Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave., will host Faith Farms, & Climate, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25. Cost is $12 to cover the price of lunch. Guest presenter will be Rev. Pete Speiser, an ELCA pastor from Emerson, Neb. Pete and his wife, Rev. Anna Speiser, operate a commercial sheep farm focused on sustainable production of meat and wool. Pete is also an adjunct professor in religious studies at Morningside University, teaching ethics and world religions. He was awarded Luther Seminary's "Graduate Preaching Fellowship" and spent a year exploring the intersection of faith, food, and farming in a variety of places including Japan, South Africa, and Armenia.

Iowa IPL is a faith-based nonprofit organization that aims to empower people of faith and conscience to take bold and just action on climate change. They pursue this mission through the Faith Farms & Climate program, bringing faith leaders, farmers, ranchers, and landowners together for conversation around their calls to climate action.