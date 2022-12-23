Church News

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., will celebrate Christmas Eve candlelight worship services held at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 11 p.m. with a contemporary service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day will have worship services with Holy Communion at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a delicious family Christmas brunch served from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.

First Lutheran Church, 3601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, will celebrate Christmas Eve worship on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

St. Mark Lutheran ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., Sioux City, welcomes all to Christmas Eve candlelight worship at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 10 p.m. Christmas Day Worship, Dec. 25, is at 9:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City, will host Christmas Eve Candlelight Services with 6:30 p.m. service of lessons and carols, featuring soloist Betsy Stewart, and 11 p.m. service featuring our vocal quartet. There will be a Christmas Day Service at 10:30 a.m.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will host Christmas Eve Service at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with Holy Communion. There will be no service on Christmas Day. Sunday worship services will resume on Sunday, Jan. 1.