 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story
Church News

Church News

  • 0

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., will celebrate Christmas Eve candlelight worship services held at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 11 p.m. with a contemporary service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day will have worship services with Holy Communion at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a delicious family Christmas brunch served from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. 

First Lutheran Church, 3601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, will celebrate Christmas Eve worship on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. 

St. Mark Lutheran ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., Sioux City, welcomes all to Christmas Eve candlelight worship at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 10 p.m. Christmas Day Worship, Dec. 25, is at 9:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City, will host Christmas Eve Candlelight Services with 6:30 p.m. service of lessons and carols, featuring soloist Betsy Stewart, and 11 p.m. service featuring our vocal quartet. There will be a Christmas Day Service at 10:30 a.m.

People are also reading…

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will host Christmas Eve Service at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with Holy Communion. There will be no service on Christmas Day. Sunday worship services will resume on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Area church news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaving your house or going to bed? When you should turn your Christmas lights off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News