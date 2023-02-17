Installation of New Pastor

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will hold a special service to celebrate the installation of Pastor Jessie Lent. The service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Light refreshments will be served after the service. All are welcome to join in this happy celebration.

First Congregational UCC, 429 Whittier St., Whiting, Iowa, will also hold an installation service for Pastor Jessie Lent. The service will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and a light meal will be served afterwards. We hope you can join us.

FoodShare

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will host its monthly FoodShare on Saturday, Feb. 18, with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is a drive-up/walk-up service in front of the church. There will be food and diapers in sizes 6 and 7 available. All are welcome.

Ash Wednesday Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, Sioux City, is inviting the public to their Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Worship times are at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. with Holy Communion. A lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. following the 11:30 a.m. service, and a dinner will be served from 5 to 6:45 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. service.

Join us for our Amazing Grace Lenten series based on the beloved song that celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Our Lent worship series ties the words of Amazing Grace to our lives today as Christ’s disciples.

Those in the Bible who experienced the amazing grace of God help us each week to realize that though we once were lost in sin, we now have been found by Jesus, and though we were once blind to God’s Mercy, we now can see his love at work in us through our Savior’s death and resurrection.

On Ash Wednesday, which will include the Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion, we will focus on the amazing grace of God King David experienced when he confessed his sins and was forgiven. We, too, can experience that same amazing gift of God’s grace.

First Presbyterian Church of Sioux City at 6th and Nebraska Streets will host an Ash Wednesday Service, including the imposition of ashes, at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will hold Ash Wednesday service at 12 p.m. on Feb. 22. Sunday worship services will begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Local Presbyterian churches will hold a joint Ash Wednesday Service at First Presbyterian Church of South Sioux City at 125 E 21st Street, South Sioux City, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

First Presbyterian Church of Sioux City at 6th and Nebraska Streets will host Lenten Lunches and Meditations at noon on Fridays through Lent, from Feb. 24 through March 31.

Secularization of Church

There will be a brief service of secularization (or some might say de-consecration) of the Calvary Episcopal Church located at 1308 South Cleveland building at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. This service officially closes the building as a church. Calvary Episcopal Church has been in operation since 1960 and has merged with St. Thomas Episcopal Church. The building is now leased to Lutheran Social Services.

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Free will offering. Proceeds will go benefit our Food Pantry Mission.