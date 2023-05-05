Installation of DCE

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City, invites you to join us as we install our new Director of Christian Education, Jonathan Bailey, during worship services on Sunday, May 7, at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m.

A reception will be held between services to give everyone an opportunity to meet and greet Bailey and his family. He and his wife, Connie Jo, have three children, Abigail (11), Bruce (8), and Kelly (6).

In 2016, God called Bailey to be a Director of Christian Education. He attended college at Concordia University in Seward, Neb., received his Director of Christian Education certificate, and began his internship at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd, Minn. After completing his internship, he was called to serve at Zion as their full-time Director of Christian Education. Bailey recently accepted the call from Redeemer Lutheran Church to serve as Director of Christian Education.

Spring Salad Luncheon

United Methodist Church, 1523 Locust St., Dakota City, will its 2023 Spring Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. Menu will include loose meat sandwiches, cowboy beans, assorted salads, desserts, ice tea, and coffee. Suggested donation is $10.

Food Pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays.