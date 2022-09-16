Church News

FoodShare

Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be at 1407 W. 18th St. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. All are welcome!

Chops in the Church

New Horizons United Church of Christ will host "Chops in the Church" from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Food served will be: Grilled Smoked Iowa Pork Chop and Choice of baked potato or sweet potato, sweet corn and homemade pie - $12.00 or Grilled Hot Dog potato chips, and chocolate chip cookies - $4.00. 10% of proceeds to Akron Care Center Activities Fund Dine-In or Carry-Out or Free Delivery within Akron City Limits! Phone 568-3446 to order!

Organ Restoration Concert

St. Luke Lutheran Church is inviting the public to a free organ concert, Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2p.m. at the church, 2039 S. Saint Aubin. The concert will celebrate the restoration of the church’s organ that was accomplished thanks to $70,000 in donations. The concert will feature organists from the area, including Rev. Del Olivier, Yvonne Hazlett, Dave Ewoldt, Jeremy Owens, all from Sioux City, and Felice Rodvik from Sioux Falls. A reception will follow the concert. For more information on this concert, contact Michelle Smith at sweetiebassoon@hotmail.com

Fall schedule begins

St. Mark Lutheran fall worship and learning schedules begin the week of Sept. 11. Sunday worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday learning for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday evening worship is each week at 7 p.m. "SPLASH Middle School Ministry" begins at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Sunday school classes

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will begin Sunday school classes Sept. 11 from 9:45-10:45 a.m. for children age 4 through grade 5. We call our program the Transformation Station. Middle and high school students will participate in special activities and mission projects throughout the year. Everyone is welcome! Call Linda at (712) 202-4861 for more information.

Wednesday evening activities

First Presbyterian Church will host Wednesday evening activities starting Sept. 14. Fellowship meal in the Dining Hall will be at 5:30 p.m. Handbell choir practice will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Adult Bible Study will be in the Vincent Lounge at 6:15 p.m. Choir practice will be in the sanctuary from 7 to 8 p.m.