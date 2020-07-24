Church News
Church News

Church News

Golf Outing

St. Paul's Lutheran School is sponsoring its annual 18-hole golf outing on Aug. 2, at the Old Dane Golf Course in Dakota City. Golfing begins at 1 p.m. with a steak meal, silent auction, bake sale, and prizes beginning at 4:30 p.m. $60 per person in groups of four. Steak meal is $15 per person/$5 kids. $100 golf hole sponsorships appreciated. Meal show-ups welcome. For more information, contact Pastor Zirpel at 712-253-8751.

Area church news
