Church News

Baked Potato Buffet



New Horizons United Church of Christ , 141 Reed St., Akron, Iowa, will be holding its Irish Baked Potato carryout and free delivery within the city limits. Prices are $7 for a baked russet potato or a sweet potato meal and $4 for a grilled hot dog meal. Ten percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the Akron Care Center Activities Fund.

Lenten services and meals

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to the weekly Lenten services Wednesday, March 17, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., in the gym (North side, Door #6). A chicken strip meal will be served at noon and from 6 to 6:45 by our Confirmation students. Carry-outs available. Free-will offering. A special presentation of the mission trip to Africa will be from 6 to 7 in the gym. The Courtyard, while Jesus is put on trial before the high priest, Peter denies Jesus in this place (Matthew 26:57-69) will be the sermon emphasis during the worship services. http://www.redeemersiouxcity.com, livestreamed, and YouTube.