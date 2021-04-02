Church News

Good Friday services

Two ELCA churches in the Morningside neighborhood will worship together on Good Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. The combined worship service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2039 S. St. Aubin. Vicar Paige McGrath of St. Luke and Pastor David Halaas of St. Mark Lutheran Church will lead this service of prayer.

Easter Sunday services

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., welcomes all to Easter worship at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Worship will be indoors and broadcast to the church parking lot and also on the church Facebook page. An outside Easter egg hunt for children will be held at 10 a.m. An offering of "soup and pasta sauce" will be collected for the Community Action Agency.

Immanuel and New Life Lutheran Churches ELCA, 315 Hamilton Blvd., will hold Easter worship services together at 7 a.m and 10 a.m.

St. Luke Lutheran Church ELCA, 2039 S. St. Aubin, welcomes all to Easter worship at 10 a.m. The service will also be available on the St. Luke Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0