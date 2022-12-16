Church News

Advent and Christmas Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., will celebrate Advent and Christmas with special worship services. Advent worship services are held each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Dec. 18, the Kindercottage Preschool Christmas Program will be held at 1 p.m., and the Children’s Christmas Program will be held at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight worship services will be held at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 11 p.m. with a contemporary service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day will have worship services with Holy Communion at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a delicious family Christmas brunch served from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., will host Advent services at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 21.

FoodShare

Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be at 1407 W. 18th St. from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 17. The event is a drive-up service in front of the church. There will be food and diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 available.

Christmas Program

Mayflower Congregational UCC youth will present their Christmas program during the church service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 18. The program is titled Making a List and Checking It Twice, and the focus is to remember the real meaning of Christmas. We will collect food or money will be collected to give to the Soup Kitchen. Mayflower Church is located at 1407 W. 18th St.

Advent Journey Toward Peace

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., Sioux City, invites people from all backgrounds to nurture a quiet spirit during the busy month of December. A labyrinth walk is one of four activities that participants can choose at the retreat. There will also be a simple session of yoga (no special clothes or mat needed), an opportunity to learn the meditative practice of Centering Prayer, and the option of creating a take-home art project. All activities are body-based and largely non-verbal, providing a quiet, experiential framework for staying grounded and peaceful throughout the hectic holiday season.

The labyrinth will also be open at 5:30 p.m. on all Thursday evenings between Thanksgiving and Christmas, with St. Thomas deacon Rev. Pat Johnson facilitating a group session of Centering Prayer prior to a labyrinth walk. Previous attendance at the retreat is not required for these Thursday gatherings on the labyrinth.