Church News

Foodshare

Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be at 1407 W. 18th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event is a drive-up service in front of the church. There will be diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 available. All are welcome!

Organ restoration concert

St. Luke Lutheran Church is inviting the public to a free organ concert, at 2 p.m. Oct. 9, at the church, 2039 S. Saint Aubin. The concert will celebrate the restoration of the church’s organ that was accomplished thanks to $70,000 in donations. The concert will feature organists from the area, including the Rev. Del Olivier, Yvonne Hazlett, Dave Ewoldt, Jeremy Owens, all from Sioux City, and Felice Rodvik from Sioux Falls, S.D. A reception will follow the concert. For more information on this concert, contact Michelle Smith at sweetiebassoon@hotmail.com

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, and syrup will be among the selection. Free will offering. Proceeds will go to the Food Pantry Mission.

75th Anniversary

Hope Lutheran Church at 218 W. 18th St., South Sioux City, will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary on Oct. 23. Worship Service with Communion will be at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 11:30 a.m. The History of European Organ Music in 90 minutes. At 1 p.m. Miroslawa Cieslak Concert. 2:30 p.m. Worship Service. 3:30 p.m. Refreshments.