Church News

Lenten services and meals

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport invites the public to its weekly Lenten services Wednesday, March 3, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., in the gym (North side, Door # 6). A Taco Bar will l will be served at noon and 6 p.m. Carry-outs available. Free-will offering. The Mount of Olives, where the disciples sing a hymn with Jesus before they head out to this place of prayer (Matthew 26:30-35).-13). http://www.redeemersiouxcity.com, live-streamed, and Youtube.