Church News

Three ELCA Lutheran churches continue to share in "worship together" during these days of public health concern. First Lutheran, Immanuel Lutheran and St. Mark Lutheran are worshiping together via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays and also are live on iheart Radio 620 AM at 10 a.m. Sundays in June and July.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will be holding a virtual Vacation Bible School July 12 through July 16. Daily lessons and activities can be found on the church web site http://www.gracesiouxcity.org/vacation-bible-school-2020.html. VBS is available to all students’ preschool through grade five in the Siouxland community. The program Rocky Railway is a faith-filled adventure in which kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs. One memorable Bible Point is reinforced throughout each station each day. Children and grownups can gather together through Jesus’ love, Bible stories, worship and fun activities, all from the comforts of their home. There is a free student pack including all the required resources for each daily lesson available for curbside pick-up at the church on July 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. Special age-appropriate kits for preschool siblings are available, as well.