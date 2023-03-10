Spiritual Journey

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will host Lay Minister Sue Berry as she describes her spiritual journey at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. Service will be livestream at the church's Facebook page.

Faces of Siouxland

Mayflower Congregational UCC will participate in the Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12. The family-friendly event is a celebration of the diversity within our community. There will be music, dancing, art, and food. The event is free and will be held at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St.

Day on the Hill

Lutheran Services of Iowa will its annual advocacy event, Lutheran Day on the Hill, on March 14. Lutherans are invited to gather at St. John’s Lutheran Church ELCA in Des Moines.

The morning begins with a keynote speaker, a welcome from LSI’s CEO John Twardos, and a greeting from Western Iowa Synod ELCA Bishop Lorna Halaas. Participants will break into groups to learn how different service lines at LSI are supporting the most vulnerable Iowans. Participants will then gather at the Iowa State Capitol for lunch and an afternoon of advocacy. Stay up to date with the latest news regarding Lutheran Day on the Hill by following Lutheran Services in Iowa on Facebook and Instagram.

Lenten Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, Sioux City, is inviting the public to their Lenten service on Wednesday, March 15. Worship times are at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. following the 11:30 a.m. service, and a dinner will be served from 5 to 6:45 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. service. Join us for our Amazing Grace Lenten series based on the beloved song that celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. This week we listen to Jesus teach a woman at the well of His amazing grace poured out for us abundantly, which satisfies our thirsting souls for all eternity. Taste and see that the Lord is good.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., will host Lenten Worship at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. before the 7 p.m. service.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will host Eucharist Services in the Weare Chapel on Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. Sunday worship services are at 10 a.m. Services are livestreamed at the church's Facebook page.

First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, 3601 Dakota Ave., welcomes all to evening prayer during the season of Lent. A brief service of scripture, prayer, and song will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings during the month of March.

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., hosts Wednesday dinners in Lent, beginning at 6 p.m. Evening worship with Holy Communion follows dinner at 7 p.m. For more information contact St. Mark at 276-2418.

Irish Baked Potato Buffet

New Horizons United Church of Christ, 141 Reed Street Akron, Iowa, will host an Irish Baked Potato Buffet from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 18. $8 Baked Potato or Sweet Potato and all of the fixings. Homemade pie and drink included. $4 Hot Dog Meal, chips, drink, cookie included Dine-in, carry-out, free delivery within Akron city limits. Call 712-568-3446. 10% of proceeds will be donated to the Akron Area Museum.

Butter Braid Spring Fundraiser

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host its Butter Braid Spring Fundraiser. Select from eight varieties: Apple, Cherry, Raspberry, Blueberry Cream Cheese, Strawberry Cream Cheese, Cinnamon, Four Cheese & Herb, Caramel Rolls (9 ct.) Price is $15 each prepaid. Call Barb at 712-899-8231 or Jeanne at 712-204-4005 to order. Orders must be placed by March 18. Orders may be picked up April 6-8 at the church.

Food Pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays.

Holy Week Services

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will host Palm Sunday Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. on April 2. Maundy Thursday service will be at 5:30 p.m. on April 6. Good Friday Service will be at 5:30 p.m. April 7. Easter Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. on April 9. Wear your Easter Bonnets. Services are livestreamed at the church's Facebook page.