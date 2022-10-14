Church News

Community Rummage

Mayflower Congregational UCC will have a Free Community Rummage. The event will be in the street in front of the church at 1407 W. 18th St.from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15. There will be a variety of nice clothing, housewares, bed linens, and toys that have been donated to us to share with others. There is something for everyone, and everything is free.

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, and syrup will be among the selection. Free will offering. Proceeds will go to the Food Pantry Mission.

Grill Pork Chop Dinner

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2003 A Street, South Sioux City, will host its annual Grilled Pork Chop Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Menu will include grilled pork chops, baked potatoes, applesauce, green beans, and homemade pies/deserts. Tickets are $15; children 5 and under are $5. Carryouts are available.

75th Anniversary

Hope Lutheran Church at 218 W. 18th St., South Sioux City, will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary on Oct. 23. Worship Service with Communion will be at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 11:30 a.m. The History of European Organ Music in 90 minutes. At 1 p.m. Miroslawa Cieslak Concert. 2:30 p.m. Worship Service. 3:30 p.m. Refreshments.

End of Life Issues from a Catholic Perspective

Siouxland Catholic Radio and Catholic United Financial will host an educational End of Life Workshop Series told through a uniquely Catholic perspective on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 12:45 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the historic St. Boniface Rectory. Fr. Roger Linnan will address the Catholic Church’s position on medical choices facing the elderly and terminally ill (dignity of the human being, extension of life through medical treatments, use of medications, etc.). Butch Byers, Regional Director of Catholic United Financial, will also speak about the financial decisions which surround end-of-life decisions (probate, incapacity documents, wills, power of attorney, etc.) This is a popular End-of-Life Series recently presented at Holy Cross Parish—Sioux City, Iowa (IA); St. Mary’s – Remsen, IA; All Saints Parish – Le Mars, IA; and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish Cluster – Elk Point, Jefferson, and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. Don’t miss out. Contact Siouxland Radio at 712-224-5342 or fhcradio@fhcradio.com to reserve your spot. Refreshments served.