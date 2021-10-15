Church News

150th church anniversary

St Paul United Methodist Church, 2003 A St., South Sioux City, will be celebrating its 150th anniversary. On Oct. 16, there will be a pork chop dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. Adults $12 and children under eight are $5. Carryout available. Then on Sunday, Oct. 17, there will be a service at 11 a.m. with a balloon launch and special guests including the Matney Sisters.