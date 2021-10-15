 Skip to main content
Church News

Church News

150th church anniversary

St Paul United Methodist Church, 2003 A St., South Sioux City, will be celebrating its 150th anniversary. On Oct. 16, there will be a pork chop dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. Adults $12 and children under eight are $5. Carryout available. Then on Sunday, Oct. 17, there will be a service at 11 a.m. with a balloon launch and special guests including the Matney Sisters.

Trunk or Treat

St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress, will be celebrating Halloween with its "Trunk or treat" in the church parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to participate.

