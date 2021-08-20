 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church News
0 Comments
Church News

Church News

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fall Festival

Redeemer Lutheran's Fall Festival/Farmer's Market & Craft Show (3204 S. Lakeport St.) will take place on Sunday, August 29, 4-7 pm, in the gym, Door # 6. Milwaukee hot dogs, Blue Bunny ice cream bars, Pepsi products, and lots more food will be available for a free-will offering for Her Women's Health Center. Kid's games & bounce house will be featured along with The New Horizon Band performing from 4:30 - 5:30 pm. Lots of craft items, baked and canned goods, and produce will be available for a free-will donation, also benefiting Her Health Women's Center of Sioux City & Le Mars. Bring your family, and join the Fun!

Area church news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you eat 'dusty' looking chocolate?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News