Church News

Fall Festival

Redeemer Lutheran's Fall Festival/Farmer's Market & Craft Show (3204 S. Lakeport St.) will take place on Sunday, August 29, 4-7 pm, in the gym, Door # 6. Milwaukee hot dogs, Blue Bunny ice cream bars, Pepsi products, and lots more food will be available for a free-will offering for Her Women's Health Center. Kid's games & bounce house will be featured along with The New Horizon Band performing from 4:30 - 5:30 pm. Lots of craft items, baked and canned goods, and produce will be available for a free-will donation, also benefiting Her Health Women's Center of Sioux City & Le Mars. Bring your family, and join the Fun!