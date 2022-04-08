Church News

Ukranian Aid Campaign

Redeemer Lutheran Church, to assist in humanitarian efforts and in conjunction with the Orphan Grain Train, will be gathering much-needed, select items for the Ukrainian Refugees.

On Friday, April 8, at noon through Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m., a semi-trailer will be parked at Redeemer Lutheran’s North Parking Lot, 3204 S. Lakeport, to receive donations. We are collecting the following items: flour, sugar, dry pasta, powdered baby formula, diapers, feminine products, dry laundry soap, new bath towels, new or gently-used blankets, new or gently-used quilts, new underwear (men, women, children—all sizes), and new socks (men, women, children—all sizes). We are not collecting any other clothing or shoes at this time.

Redeemer Lutheran is also collecting items to assemble hygiene kits for the Ukrainian Refugees. Items needed for the hygiene kits include: new bath towels, new wash cloths, bath-size bars of soap, plastic soap box holders, toothbrushes, study combs, ½” or ¾” band-aids, small packages of facial tissues, and nail clippers.

Once the semi-trailer is loaded, the items will be hauled to the Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk for boxing and shipping overseas to support the Ukrainian Refugee relief efforts.

Annual Chrism Mass reopens to the public

The Annual Chrism Mass will be open to the public for the first time in two years. The Mass will be held Monday, April 11 at 2 p.m. at the Sioux City Cathedral of the Epiphany. This Mass will be celebrated in English.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 onset and the 2021 event was only open to the priests of the Diocese of Sioux City and staff of the Central Catholic Offices.

Bishop Walker Nickless will consecrate the sacred oils at the Chrism Mass that will be used for the sacraments in the diocesan parishes in the coming year including baptisms, confirmations, anointing of the sick and ordinations.

At this annual Mass, the priests of the diocese renew the promises made at their own ordinations and renew their fidelity to their bishop and to Christ. Most of the diocesan priests will be in attendance.

Palm Sunday

Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque Street in Sioux City, will once again serve a brunch after the worship service on Palm Sunday, April 10. Scrambled eggs, waffles, bacon, coffee, milk and juice will be served. The Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod has close ties to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ukraine. There will be a free will offering to benefit some of the estimated 10 million persons displaced in Ukraine. Money raised will be channeled there through Mission Central in Mapleton. Everyone is invited. Join us for worship at 10 a.m. and stay for brunch at about 11 a.m.

Palm Sunday Services will be on April 10 at 8:45 a.m. at Whitfield United Methodist Church and at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church. There will be a children's performance of "He'll be Riding on a Donkey," and the service message will be "God's Love Story."

St. Mark Lutheran Church (ELCA), 5200 Glenn Ave., will host a pancake breakfast on Palm Sunday, April 10, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to their Palm Sunday worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 10. For more information, please contact the church at 712-276-1125 or visit our website at www.redeemersiouxcity.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Sioux City will host a Palm Sunday service on April 10 at 10:30 a.m. with palm leaf processional.

An Evening of Choirs

Wayne State College presents An Evening of Choirs Concert Monday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The performance is free and open to the public. The WSC concert choir, treble choir, and chamber choir are conducted by Dr. Matthew Armstrong. Shelly Armstrong, staff accompanist, serves as collaborative pianist. For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at (402) 375-7359.

Good Friday Men's Prayer Breakfast

The annual Good Friday Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at Northwestern College in Orange City at 6:30 a.m. April 15. The special speaker will be a young farmer from Michigan who survived a horrific farm accident when a PTO ripped all of his clothes off and finally got help by driving his tractor to a road. His message will highlight his faith and the help he received from his wife and neighbors. To sign up for tickets contact 712-737-4909.

Holy Week Events

Prime Time Pot Luck Luncheon will be hosted by Whitfield United Methodist Church on April 14 at 12 p.m. Maundy Thursday Hand Washing Meditation will be hosted. There will also be a Senior Easter Egg Hunt.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to their Maundy Thursday worship services at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. Holy Communion will be served. For more information, please contact the church at 712-276-1125 or visit our website at www.redeemersiouxcity.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Sioux City will host a Maundy Thursday service on April 14 at 6:30 p.m. with Holy Communion.

St. Mark Lutheran Church (ELCA), 5200 Glenn Ave., will host a Maundy Thursday service on April 14 at 7 p.m. and a Good Friday service on April 15 at 7 p.m.

Good Friday Service will be at 6 p.m. on April 15 at Whitfield United Methodist Church. Message will be "Dialogue of Two Crosses," and "Nothing but the Blood of Jesus" will be played on the hand bells.

First Presbyterian Church of Sioux City will host a "Tenebrae" service with other local Prebyterian Churches on Good Friday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Services

Easter Sunday Services will be on April 17 at 8:45 a.m. at Whitfield United Methodist Church and at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church. There will be a children's performance of "The Glorious Rainbow of Easter" and an Easter monologue of "Mary the Mother of Jesus." "Hymne a la Joie" will be played on the hand bells.

St. Mark Lutheran Church (ELCA), 5200 Glenn Ave., will host Easter Services on Sunday, April 17, with a Sunrise Worship at 7 a.m. and Festival Worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Sioux City will celebrate the resurrection of the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0