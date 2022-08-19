Church News

Foodshare

Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1407 W. 18th St. All are welcome!

Dad's Belgian Waffles

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host its Dad's Belgian Waffle breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets may be purchased online (www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org) or at the door for $10. The printed receipt/phone record is the ticket. Children 5 and under are free. Carry-outs are available.

Wednesday Evening Worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., Wednesday evening worship in the summer continues at 7 p.m. each week until Labor Day. This brief, contemplative services includes Holy Communion. All are welcome.