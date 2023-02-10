Installation of New Pastor

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will hold a special service to celebrate the installation of Pastor Jessie Lent. The service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Light refreshments will be served after the service. All are welcome to join in this happy celebration!

First Congregational UCC, 429 Whittier St., Whiting, Iowa, will hold another installation service for Pastor Jessie Lent. The service will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and a light meal will be served afterwards. We hope you can join us!

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Free will offering. Proceeds will go benefit our Food Pantry Mission.