Church News

Soup & Dessert Supper

Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., will host a soup & dessert dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. Proceeds will go to support Sonshine Food Pantry.

Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk

Calvary Lutheran Church, 4412 Central St., will host its 31st Annual Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Choose from dozens of delicious cookies and candies for $6 per pound. Come for hot coffee and fresh cinnamon rolls as you make your selections.

Christmas Vespers Concert

The Northwestern College music department will presents its annual Christmas Vespers concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St., S.W. The theme for this year's concerts will be "In the Footsteps of Mary." The performances will feature narration by recently retired theater professors Jeff and Karen Barker. It will explore the Christmas story from Mary's perspective -- from the announcement of the incarnation to the foreshadowing of the cross. Guest soloist Michelle Monroe, mezzo soprano, will sing the role of Mary in the five-movement setting of "Magnificat" by Imant Raminish, joined by the a cappella choir and accompanist Nora Verburg. In addition to the a cappella choir, Northwestern's Women's choir, orchestra, brass ensemble and organist Mary Lou Wielenga will also perform. The program will also feature select seasonal pieces such as "Mary, Did You Know?" "Lo, How a Rose," and Bach's "My Spirit Be Joyful," among others.

The audience will also be invited to join in singing traditional Christmas carols during this event, which is free and open to the public.

Advent Journey Toward Peace

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., invites people from all backgrounds to nurture a quiet spirit during the busy month of December. A three-hour retreat titled “Advent Journey Toward Peace” (scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, at the church) features several practices that can be approached from virtually any spiritual perspective.

A labyrinth walk is one of four activities that participants can choose at the retreat. There will also be a simple session of yoga (no special clothes or mat needed), an opportunity to learn the meditative practice of Centering Prayer, and the option of creating a take-home art project. All activities are body-based and largely non-verbal, providing a quiet, experiential framework for staying grounded and peaceful throughout the hectic holiday season.

There is no fee for the retreat, but pre-registration and a donation of non-perishable food to the St. Thomas food pantry are much appreciated. For more information or to register, call the church at 712-258-0141 or visit the Facebook page Tranquil Pathways of Siouxland.

The labyrinth will also be open at 5:30 p.m. on all Thursday evenings between Thanksgiving and Christmas, with St. Thomas deacon Rev. Pat Johnson facilitating a group session of Centering Prayer prior to a labyrinth walk. Previous attendance at the retreat is not required for these Thursday gatherings on the labyrinth.

Pledge Drive

Siouxland Catholic Radio, 88.1 FM, will air Siouxland leaders as they share their experiences during the Advent Pledge Drive with the theme "Encounter Christ" Dec. 6 through Dec. 8. Siouxland Catholic Radio will broadcast live from Mater Dei Parish – Immaculate Conception Office on Dec. 6. The Rev. Mark Stoll will interview guests as well as celebrate Mass at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, the Advent Pledge Drive will be broadcast live from Siouxland Catholic Radio’s station at 701 W. Fifth St., Sioux City (the historic St. Boniface Rectory).

Also, Siouxland Catholic Radio invites you to join us in celebrating the Feast of St. Nicholas and the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary with our Advent Service Project. You are invited to bring in baby wipes, socks, shampoo, and/or diapers (sizes 4-6) to the station. The week of Dec. 12, the station’s staff and volunteers will deliver the donations to Mary’s Choice, a pregnancy resource in Siouxland and sponsor for Faith In Action with Joanne Fox. In appreciation for your generosity, St. Nicholas (not Santa Claus) will be at the station periodically on Dec. 7 and 8. St. Nicholas’ basket is filled with candy canes and handcrafted palm crosses blessed by the Rev. Roger A. Linnan.

Bible Study

St. Boniface Brown Bag Bible Study will be held from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 6 to 9 at Siouxland Catholic Radio (located in the historic St. Boniface Rectory), 701 West Fifth St., Sioux City. Handicapped accessible parking is available in the north parking lot at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Anne O'Mara, Siouxland Catholic Radio Board member and West Fork Catholic Community/Immaculate Conception (Moville) Parishioner, will lead the Bible Study.

Each day, the Advent Bible Study will focus on a different Saint and Scripture in keeping with the theme. Tuesday will be "The Lord Is Near" from Philippians 4:4-7 and Saint Nicholas. Wednesday will be "And war broke out in heaven" from Revelations 12:7 and Saint Ambrose. Thursday will be "This day is holy to the LORD your God. Do not mourn or weep." Nehemiah 8:9 and the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary. Friday will be "…angel flying in midheaven, with an eternal Gospel to proclaim…" Revelations 14:6-7 and Saint Juan Diego.

The Bible Study is open to all individuals. Attendees may come once or all four days. There is no pre-registration or fee. Attendees are asked to bring their Bible and pencil. Attendees are welcome to bring their "brown bag lunch."

Journey to Bethlehem

Grace United Methodist Church, 311 Second Ave. West, Spencer, Iowa, is hosting a “Journey to Bethlehem” from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11. A cast of approximately 100 people will give guided tours to hear ancient prophesy, shepherds tending their flocks, King Herod’s Court, the town of Bethlehem and an unassuming inn and stable. Visitors can see and imagine life as it was many centuries ago when God sent His Son -- with real animals, the smell of bread baking and the chatter of a rumor in the ancient village of Bethlehem. This guided tour takes approximately 40 minutes and includes stairs. This is a free event for all ages.