FoodShare

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will host its monthly FoodShare on Saturday, Jan. 21, with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is a drive-up/walk-up service in front of the church. There will be food and diapers in sizes 3, 4, 6, and 7 available. All are welcome!