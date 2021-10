Turkey dinner

Hope Lutheran Church , 218 W 18th St., South Sioux City, will be hosting a turkey dinner from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. Free will donation.

Trunk or Treat

St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress, will be celebrating Halloween with its "Trunk or treat" in the church parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to participate.