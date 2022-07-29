Church News

Greek Fest

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, at the corner of Sixth & Jennings, will host its Greek Fest from Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31. Hours will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Come for authentic Greek food and pastries, Greek music & folk dancing, taverna - bar, bake sale and market, Grecian boutique, and church tours. Curbside drive-thru available. Blessing of the bikes will be at 6 p.m. Saturday. All are welcome. Free admission.

Heart of BBQ

ELCA Lutheran churches in western Iowa are hosting the second annual "Heart of BBQ" event on Saturday, July 30, at the Four County Fairgrounds in Dunlap, Iowa. All are invited. BBQ teams from area churches will provide great food. Activities begin at 3 p.m. with dinner serving at 5:30 p.m. More information available from the ELCA Western Iowa Synod, 712-732-4968.

Presentation on Mission Central

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 So. Lakeport, will host a presentation by Gary Thies on the work of Mission Central during worship services on Sunday, July 31 at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Mission Central, located two miles outside of Mapleton, Iowa, is the largest mission network that is providing support to LCMS Missions. Mission Central furthers the Lord’s mission of spreading the Gospel world-wide by providing much-needed financial support, prayers and encouragement to the multitude of missionaries that are in the field. Hundreds of people each year are drawn to Mission Central to tour the Creation Theater, Wayside Chapel, worship in the Barn Church filled with artifacts from the missionaries, and listen to the missionaries’ reports on the work they are doing. Gary will share a presentation on how God is at work spreading the message of hope and love of Jesus throughout the world.

Ice Cream Social

The Ladies Aid Group of Hope Lutheran Church, 218 W. 18th St., in South Sioux City will have its annual Ice Cream Social from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. The menu includes: Tavern, chips, pie and ice cream plus a beverage, all for $7. Each item may also be bought individually. Come and enjoy.

Wednesday Evening Worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., Wednesday evening worship in the summer continues at 7 p.m. each week until Labor Day. This brief, contemplative services includes Holy Communion. All are welcome.