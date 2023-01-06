Church News

Sunday School

St. John’s Lutheran Church announces Sunday School beginning at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 8. Students will explore the Bible through “Superbook” videos, express praise through Song and Dance, and express creativity through arts and crafts. Bringing a friend is encouraged. If you have any questions, call the church at 712-277-3945.

Family Fun Night

Mayflower Congregational UCC will have a table set up at the Sioux City Neighborhood Network Family Fun Night on Jan. 8, at Long Lines Event Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The event is from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and is free! There will be lots of food and fun and it will be a great opportunity for families to connect with others in our community. Hope to see you there!