Church News

Rummage Sale

Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd., will host a rummage sale and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. today, June 10, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Cash Only. All proceeds will go to replacing the fellowship hall windows.

Mayflower Congregational UCC will have a Free Community Rummage this Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The event will be held in the street in front of the church, and there will be an assortment of free clothing, toys, and housewares available. All are welcome!

City-Wide Vacation Bible School

CIty-Wide Vacation Bible School is June 13-16, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at First Lutheran Church ELCA, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd, in Sioux City. All are welcome to this free opportunity sponsored by: Augustana Lutheran, Faith United Presbyterian, First Lutheran, Riverside Lutheran, New Hope Community, St. Luke Lutheran, St. Mark Lutheran, and United Lutheran. For more information see www.webelievechurch.com or contact one of the participating churches.

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., south parking lot area, will host a pancake breakfast on June 18 from 7 to 11 a.m. Free will offering. Proceeds will go to benefit food ministry.

