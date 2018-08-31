General secretary of RCA to speak
The Rev. Eddy Aleman, the new general secretary of the Reformed Church in America (RCA), will speak in Northwestern College’s chapel service at 10:05 a.m. on Sept. 7 in Christ Chapel. The event is free and open to the public.
Aleman was approved as general secretary by the RCA’s General Synod in June. He had served the denomination as director of strategic leadership development and coordinator of Hispanic ministries since 2014. He is a new member of Northwestern’s Board of Trustees.
A native of Nicaragua, Alemán fled his country’s civil war at age 16 and moved to Canada. He joined an RCA Hispanic church plant in Toronto at age 21 and later planted several churches himself, first in Canada and later in central California. He also served Emmanuel Reformed Church in Paramount, Calif., as pastor of Hispanic ministries and church planting.
Alemán earned a master of divinity degree from Western Theological Seminary and a master’s degree in New Testament from Fresno Pacific University Biblical Seminary. He is pursuing a doctorate in New Testament studies at University of Wales Trinity St. David.