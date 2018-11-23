ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Jim Martin, vice president of spiritual formation at International Justice Mission (IJM), will be speaking at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday at Northwestern College's Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St. SW.
The event is free and open to the public.
Martin began his career as a junior high school math and science teacher before serving with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship at the University of Massachusetts and pastoring a church in California.
Martin's book "The Just Church" serves as a practical guide for churches to engage in life-giving justice ministry.
International Justice Mission is a global organization that protects the poor from violence throughout the developing world. The organization partners with local authorities to rescue victims of violence, bring criminals to justice, restore survivors and strengthen justice systems.