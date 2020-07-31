KATHY YODER: A look back produces reflections about change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is my sixteenth year of writing this weekly column for the Sioux City Journal. I look back on these years and think about change. Changes in my own life. My husband, Dave, passed away from leukemia. I assumed that we’d grow old together. I was wrong.

And yet, for those of us who love the Lord, He brings good out of sadness. The peace Dave had in the midst of his cancer journey was an inspiration to others. He had an incredible will to live, but he told me one day that whether God healed him on earth or in heaven he knew that he’d be okay. That kind of peace only comes from the Lord. Witnessing that, you cannot help but be changed.

Our son, Ethan, graduated from college and eventually found a career that he loves. Family members got married, had children. Others said their final good-byes and left this earth for eternity. We didn’t want to let them go, but we had no choice. And life moved on. Then the Lord brought another husband, Melvin, to me. I’m blessed with two good husbands in this one lifetime. Both men of God. Both have brought much joy into my life.

There have been changes in my faith. I have a long ways to go on this journey, but I know that the small seeds of faith planted in me as a child have continued to grow and prosper. Even though there have been times of spiritual drought, that faith now bears fruit.