KATHY YODER: A look back produces reflections about change

This is my sixteenth year of writing this weekly column for the Sioux City Journal. I look back on these years and think about change. Changes in my own life. My husband, Dave, passed away from leukemia. I assumed that we’d grow old together. I was wrong.
And yet, for those of us who love the Lord, He brings good out of sadness. The peace Dave had in the midst of his cancer journey was an inspiration to others. He had an incredible will to live, but he told me one day that whether God healed him on earth or in heaven he knew that he’d be okay. That kind of peace only comes from the Lord. Witnessing that, you cannot help but be changed.
Our son, Ethan, graduated from college and eventually found a career that he loves. Family members got married, had children. Others said their final good-byes and left this earth for eternity. We didn’t want to let them go, but we had no choice. And life moved on. Then the Lord brought another husband, Melvin, to me. I’m blessed with two good husbands in this one lifetime. Both men of God. Both have brought much joy into my life.
There have been changes in my faith. I have a long ways to go on this journey, but I know that the small seeds of faith planted in me as a child have continued to grow and prosper. Even though there have been times of spiritual drought, that faith now bears fruit.
I’ve learned to lean more on the Lord, striving to listen to His small, still voice. I’ve seen the power of prayer, which is an incredible, untapped resource. I’ve witnessed life-altering change occur through prayer alone. I’ve learned to pray as if I’m talking to my best friend because, of course, I am. I’ve also learned to pray through. When the Lord calls you to pray for someone, you must keep praying until that burden is lifted.
Instead of bumping into doors, I’ve learned to walk through them. They were doors I didn’t know existed, but the Lord led me to them. Some I didn’t want to walk through. Some I walked through with trepidation. Some I crawled through. And yet, each time I found the Lord waiting for me on the other side. Each time I eventually understood why I was asked to walk through a particular door. Each time, even though sometimes hard, I’ve been thankful.
Right after I began writing this column I went into full-time Children’s Ministries. The Lord flew those doors wide open and I could do nothing but walk through them. I’m not sure I’d have had the courage to walk through if I knew what was ahead of me. The Lord used those years to smooth off some of my rough edges.
What an incredible, faith-growing and joyful time that was. I’ll always be thankful for those years. Now one of my beloved students, Aleia, has that job. She’s made it her own and is growing an incredible ministry. As a young girl she was a delight and had incredible faith. Now she’s delighting and faithfully leading a new generation.
Eventually the Lord led me into the chaplaincy. I discovered that sometimes the Lord calls you from one wonderful ministry into another. I went from loving God’s children (birth through fifth grade) to loving His children of all ages. It was hard leaving a ministry I loved so much, yet I knew without a doubt that I had to go. The calling was that strong.
Again, if I’d known what was ahead of me, I probably wouldn’t have had the courage to walk through that door. But once again I discovered that the Lord is faithful. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; He will never leave you or forsake you” (Deuteronomy 31:6).
It’s a privilege and an honor to walk these roads. Both ministries have changed me and grown my faith and my utter dependence on the Lord. I’ve also met some people along the way who’ve taken up permanent residence in my heart. More than one has said that they’ll see me in heaven one day. A couple of them said that as they were dying. I know without a doubt that it’s true.
During the last 16 years there have been great changes in the world. Changes I never thought I’d see. We’re living in perilous times because all around us we see the efforts of darkness trying to invade the hearts and minds of people everywhere.
“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness …” (Isaiah 5:20).
As Christians we’re called to be light bearers in this dark world. Jesus told his disciples: “Let your light so shine before men that they see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
It’s a calling for each of us who identify as Christ followers. Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life” (John 8:12).
Leave the darkness behind. Run to Jesus, who is the Door (John 10:7), as if your life depends on it. It does. Spend eternity in His light.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
