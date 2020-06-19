KATHY YODER: Father's Day produces memories, reflections

Growing up going to church every Sunday with my family, I usually sat next to my dad. He and I most often shared a hymnal. He held one side and I held the other. It was a little lopsided, of course, since my dad was so much taller than me.
Sometimes it was challenging to see the words. The other challenge was that the pastor picked out the hymns to go along with the theme of his message. Some of those hymns were un-singable, at least for two of the church members. That’s right, Dad and me.
So we sat side by side crookedly holding our hymnal, not singing. Pretty soon Dad would gently nudge me as if to say, “Start singing.” All the while he was looking straight ahead. Almost undetectable was the hint of a little smile in one corner of his mouth.
So, of course, I would gently nudge him back as if to say the same. We entertained ourselves this way during a couple of stanzas until my mom gave us a look that said, “Cut it out.”
I have many wonderful memories of church and Sunday School. I learned many spiritual things that have helped me throughout my life. But for some reason, that one memory is at the forefront. I think it’s because it’s a special memory of Dad and me together during that time of life when a girl is still young enough to idolize her dad before too many worldly influences take her attention elsewhere.
My dad was an ordinary dad, but he was also a very special one. I learned many good lessons from him. Not so much by what he said as much as how he lived his life.
He was hard working, kind and honest. He had a great sense of humor. Dad was a lifelong leaner. We often read the same books and enjoyed discussing them. He always did the right thing even when the right thing was very hard to do. He didn’t change with the wind, with what was popular, or with what everyone else was doing. His moral compass always pointed straight north.
As an adult I realize how fortunate and blessed I am to have had such good parents. I’m so thankful that they brought me up in church and Sunday School. But sadly, not everyone has that. Some people grow up without a dad. Some lose their dad way too soon. Some grow up with a distant dad. Some grow up with an abusive one. God never intended it to be that way. He created us in His own image. He created us to be loving, kind and respectful to one another. He created women to be loving and nurturing moms. And men to be good and kind fathers who are also the spiritual heads of their families.
It breaks my heart that so many grow up without a loving father they can look up to. Someone they can lean on and go to for advice. Someone from whom they receive unconditional love. If that’s you, I’m sorry. If that’s you, I pray that you find others to fill that role. All dads don’t look alike. Some dads look like grandpas. Some look like a friend’s dad. Some look like a neighbor, a brother, an uncle or a teacher. Some dads even look like moms.
I pray that the Lord has brought you at least one good person to be like a dad to you. But if that never happens, remember this. We have a heavenly Father who loves us with an everlasting love. He loves us so much that He sent his one and only son, Jesus, to earth to die on the cross in our place, for our sins (John 3:16).
“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). Jesus wiped our slate clean. We simply have to surrender our lives to Him, repent, ask for forgiveness and then ask Him to be the Lord of our lives.
In the last half of 2 Corinthians 6, Apostle Paul takes on a fatherly role speaking to the Corinthians as if to children (verse 13) about not being unequally yoked with unbelievers. Light and darkness have no business together, he says.
“And what agreement has the temple of God with idols? For you are the temple of the living God. As God has said: ‘I will dwell in them and walk among them. I will be their God, and they shall be my people. I will be a Father to you, and you shall be my sons and daughters,’ says the LORD Almighty” (2 Corinthians 6: 16, 18).
When I think of Father’s Day, I smile remembering my dad. But I smile even more to realize that one day I’ll see him again in heaven. What a glorious reunion that will be. I know that we’ll be worshiping and praising our Lord together. I believe in my heart that we’ll both be good singers and we won’t have to nudge one another to sing out our praises and our love for our heavenly Father.
I’m eternally thankful that the greatest gift my dad gave me was to nudge me toward our heavenly Father.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
