KATHY YODER: Father's Day produces memories, reflections

My dad was an ordinary dad, but he was also a very special one. I learned many good lessons from him. Not so much by what he said as much as how he lived his life.

He was hard working, kind and honest. He had a great sense of humor. Dad was a lifelong leaner. We often read the same books and enjoyed discussing them. He always did the right thing even when the right thing was very hard to do. He didn’t change with the wind, with what was popular, or with what everyone else was doing. His moral compass always pointed straight north.

As an adult I realize how fortunate and blessed I am to have had such good parents. I’m so thankful that they brought me up in church and Sunday School. But sadly, not everyone has that. Some people grow up without a dad. Some lose their dad way too soon. Some grow up with a distant dad. Some grow up with an abusive one. God never intended it to be that way. He created us in His own image. He created us to be loving, kind and respectful to one another. He created women to be loving and nurturing moms. And men to be good and kind fathers who are also the spiritual heads of their families.