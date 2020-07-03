KATHY YODER: Fourth of July, flag draw fond memories

When I was a little girl, sometimes I’d walk to the National Guard Armory after school instead of going straight home. My dad worked there. I was fortunate that I got to take piano lessons my last two years of grade school. We didn’t have a piano at home, so I practiced on the old upright piano that sat in the break room.
I’m not sure that piano was ever tuned. I’m not sure that it really mattered.
We had this routine. I practiced while Dad worked. Fortunately for Dad, his office was far enough away that he didn’t have to listen to my piano plunking.
At the end of the day, it was my job to sweep the drill floor with what seemed like a giant push broom. I enjoyed sweeping that floor. To this day, I appreciate jobs that have a clear cut beginning, middle and end. When you’re done, you’re done and you see the results of your efforts.
Sometimes Dad treated me to a little bottle of 7-Up from the pop machine. He’d treat himself, too. And we took a short break together.
The last thing we did before we went home was to go outside to the flag pole. Dad lowered the American flag. It flew so high in the air. I loved seeing our country’s flag fly against the blue sky. Dad and I folded it together. It’s a ritual we performed the same way every time. We didn’t talk while we folded the flag. We did it with respect and with precision. I felt honored to help fold this wonderful symbol of our country. Many veterans have given their very lives defending the freedom to fly this flag.
We had an American flag in our classroom. Every day of grade school we began our day by standing next to our desks. With our right hands placed over our hearts, the teacher and all the students recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
I still place my hand over my heart whenever I hear the Pledge of Allegiance recited or the Star-Spangled Banner sung. I love this country. Is it perfect? Of course not. Name one country on this earth that is.
That’s the hard part about growing up. We learn that people we love and others we’ve idealized are not perfect. They make mistakes just like we do. We read about parts of our country’s history that are not good. Slavery cannot be defended. Neither can internment camps in this country for Japanese Americans during World War II. Or the treatment of Native Americans. Or the treatment of Vietnam vets. They returned home from one war only to fight another here.
Do black lives matter? Of course they do. To God, all lives matter. He created each one of us in His image. We are all His children. We are all brothers and sisters. The Lord loves each of us with an everlasting love (Jeremiah 31:3). If we ever doubt that, all we have to do is read John 3:16-17: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.”
That’s the simple truth for all people. That’s the truth on which this county was founded. If you look around and see unrest and rebellion in this nation. If you wonder why fewer and fewer people call themselves Christians. If you wonder what is happening in this country, read Psalm 33:12: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD, the people whom he has chosen as his heritage.”
Is God still the LORD of our nation? Founded on Christian beliefs, is America still a Christ-centered country? There’s much division in this country. In fact, even growing up in a time of great upheaval with the assassinations of President Kennedy and the beloved Martin Luther King Jr., and also seeing the Vietnam War in color on TV, I still believe that this time right now is the most divided I’ve ever seen this country.
There’s not only division, but lines are drawn. Not in the sand but in concrete. There’s hatred for those who are not on the same side. We see it played out in Congress. In the streets with rioting and looting. In the media. There’s hatred for anyone who’s not on the same side.
It makes me so sad, but there’s something we can do about it. We who call ourselves Christians are called to action. The Bible is very clear on this.
“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Want our country healed? Get down on your knees and pray to the One who can heal this land. In fact, on this Fourth of July, let’s all stop and take time to pray. Let’s repent for our sins and for the sins of our country. Let’s ask forgiveness for turning away from the Lord. Let’s ask the Lord to heal this land. May we truly be one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Remembering always that true freedom comes from Christ.
“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery” (Galatians 5:1). Sin is slavery. Turn from sin and turn to God. God Bless America.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
