KATHY YODER: Fourth of July, flag draw fond memories

We had an American flag in our classroom. Every day of grade school we began our day by standing next to our desks. With our right hands placed over our hearts, the teacher and all the students recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

I still place my hand over my heart whenever I hear the Pledge of Allegiance recited or the Star-Spangled Banner sung. I love this country. Is it perfect? Of course not. Name one country on this earth that is.

That’s the hard part about growing up. We learn that people we love and others we’ve idealized are not perfect. They make mistakes just like we do. We read about parts of our country’s history that are not good. Slavery cannot be defended. Neither can internment camps in this country for Japanese Americans during World War II. Or the treatment of Native Americans. Or the treatment of Vietnam vets. They returned home from one war only to fight another here.