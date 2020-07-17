KATHY YODER: God is the most essential worker of all

Prayer is simply talking to the Lord. He’s the one who hears, who heals, and who transforms lives. He takes shattered lives and not only mends them, he makes them brand new, better than before. Only He can do that. No one else. He’s our mender, our healer, our builder.

“Unless the LORD builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; unless the LORD guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain” (Psalm 127:1-2).

Without the Lord, a house, a life, a country, a world is nothing. Only with Him can we have hope in times of peril. Only with Him can we thrive in times of drought. Only with Him can we receive forgiveness for our sins and the hope and reality of eternal life in heaven.

But we must put Him first. Before anyone or anything else. To surrender our life to the Lord means to give Him first place. Top billing. It means to talk to Him regularly. To read His word daily. To ask Him to direct the steps of our very life. To look to Him for answers, not people. To put our faith in Him and not a political party or social movement.

“He has shown you, O man, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justly, to love mercy; and to walk humbly with our God” (Micah 6:8).