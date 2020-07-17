KATHY YODER: God is the most essential worker of all

A phrase that has become part of our everyday vernacular during the COVID-19 pandemic is “essential workers.” Basically, they are people working jobs needed to essentially keep this country running while we are in different phases of sheltering in place and slowly reopening.
Some of these essential workers are health care workers, emergency responders, police, firefighters, transportation, food production and agriculture, energy, nonprofits and social services, electricians, plumbers, construction workers, grocery store workers and others.
We should be thankful for our essential workers. During times of crisis, the importance of their roles is very apparent. Other times, we simply take them for granted. It’s human nature. When life’s going well, we assume that’s the norm. We also assume that’s the way it will always be.
One thing we’ve learned during these last months is that we are truly interdependent. We need each other to survive and thrive in this country. We all must work together. During this time of social distancing, we need to draw close to one another, encouraging and helping each other. Offering words of comfort and hope.
Where does your hope come from? If you stumble to answer that, you need to talk to another kind of essential worker. A born-again believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. He or she will share the hope we have in Jesus. No matter the circumstances, we have hope in the Lord.
“For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is in him. He alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken” (Psalm 121:1-2).
Where do you turn when everything seems shaken inside out and upside down? Where do you go when life is scary? A retired friend of mine had a go-to Psalm. “I lift up my eyes to the hills — where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth. He will not allow your foot to be moved; He who keeps you will not slumber” (Psalm 121:1-2).
God doesn’t get sick or tired. He’s all-knowing. He’s everywhere, available 24/7. My husband, Mel, likes to quote an old song called “Royal Telephone” by Jimmy Little.
“Telephone to glory, oh what joy divine! I can feel the current moving on the line. Made by God the Father for His very own, you may talk to Jesus on this royal telephone. Central’s never busy, always on the line, you can hear from heaven almost any time. ‘It’s a royal service built for one and all, when you get in trouble, give this royal line a call.”
Prayer is the most underutilized resource. It’s not only essential, it’s life changing. Prayer can mend a broken-down marriage. It can heal an illness where there’s no hope. Prayer can change a life of utter despair and loneliness to one filled with meaning and hope.
Prayer is simply talking to the Lord. He’s the one who hears, who heals, and who transforms lives. He takes shattered lives and not only mends them, he makes them brand new, better than before. Only He can do that. No one else. He’s our mender, our healer, our builder.
“Unless the LORD builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; unless the LORD guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain” (Psalm 127:1-2).
Without the Lord, a house, a life, a country, a world is nothing. Only with Him can we have hope in times of peril. Only with Him can we thrive in times of drought. Only with Him can we receive forgiveness for our sins and the hope and reality of eternal life in heaven.
But we must put Him first. Before anyone or anything else. To surrender our life to the Lord means to give Him first place. Top billing. It means to talk to Him regularly. To read His word daily. To ask Him to direct the steps of our very life. To look to Him for answers, not people. To put our faith in Him and not a political party or social movement.
“He has shown you, O man, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justly, to love mercy; and to walk humbly with our God” (Micah 6:8).
We are called to be essential workers for the Lord by living a just life, loving others, showing them mercy, and walking humbly every step of the way with our God.
Even more important than drawing close to one another in help and support during this time or any time is drawing close to the One who created us. “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded” (James 4:8).
God is the most essential worker of all. Let Him work in your life. Call Him today. “Central’s never busy, always on the line, you can hear from heaven almost any time. ‘Tis a royal service built for one and all, when you get in trouble, give this royal line a call.”
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
