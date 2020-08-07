KATHY YODER: Grown men do cry - and that's a good thing

I still remember that day like it was just yesterday. Don’t we all have memories like that? It doesn’t matter how long it’s been, there are some events or moments in our lives that we never forget. Some are good. Some are not. Some change lives forever.
For me, one of those moments is the first time that I saw grown men cry. Before that day I didn’t know that could happen. On TV men never cried. Certainly not on the westerns we watched as a family or in the movies we occasionally saw.
My dad never cried. Or my grandpas. Or my uncles. Laugh? Yes. Get into heated discussions occasionally? Sure. But cry? Never.
On this day, my family was at my great-grandmother’s house. My mom’s grandmother. We’d driven to town the night before when we were notified that my aunt and uncle and their children were in a car accident.
My brothers and I were spread out on the floor in front of the TV set. We probably had some of Great-Grandma’s pillows to lie on. They were usually covered in her beautiful crochet stitches. She could look at the most intricate crochet pattern and simply re-create it.
From the floor, I looked up as my grandfather came in the door. My mom’s dad. Grandpa walked over to my dad. They embraced, which was odd enough. Grown men didn’t usually hug. As they hugged, their shoulders shook. I suddenly realized that they were both crying. Stunned, I have no memory of what show was on TV. All my attention was on them. The hugging and the crying didn’t last long. They both regained their composure as if nothing had happened.
But it shook my sense of security. If grown men could cry, what else could happen? We found out. People you love can sometimes die in tragic car accidents and there’s nothing you can do about it. Except try to help the ones who survive the best you can, but that comes later. And sometimes lasts a lifetime.
My uncle, my favorite uncle, and my youngest cousin perished in that accident. My aunt and my three other cousins survived. It changed their lives forever. It changed our lives, too. We who love them.
I’ve discovered throughout the years since then that grown men do cry. And that’s a good thing. It helps to release pent-up tension. It helps to get the sadness out. It’s good to trust someone enough to cry in front of them. So many reasons that people much smarter than me could tell us about in eloquent ways.
The greatest man who ever lived also wept - Jesus. Fully God and fully man, Jesus was just about to reveal His true divinity in John chapter 11. He’d received word that his dear friend, Lazarus, was gravely ill. Instead of rushing to his side, Jesus took his time. “So, when He heard that he (Lazarus) was sick, He stayed two more days in the place where He was” (John 11:6).
Jesus tells his disciples that their friend Lazarus sleeps. They think he means that Lazarus is simply taking a nap. “Then Jesus said to them plainly, ‘Lazarus is dead. And I’m glad for your sakes that I was not here, that you may believe ...’” (John 11:15).
Jesus and his disciples go to Bethany. “Then when Mary came where Jesus was, and saw Him, she fell down at His feet, saying to Him, ‘Lord, if You had been here, my brother would not have died’” (John 11:32).
Jesus sees Mary weeping and others who are with her. Verse 35 tells us what happens next - “Jesus wept.” Jesus knew that He was about to raise Lazarus from the dead, and yet he still weeps. He’s touched by the grief and sadness around Him. He has true compassion for others. Fully God and fully human, He’s not a high priest who cannot sympathize with our sadness.
He tells others to move the stone away from Lazarus’ tomb. He thanks God the Father for hearing Him. Then Jesus cries out in a loud voice, ‘Lazarus, come forth!” (John 11:44b). Lazarus comes out of the tomb, still wearing his grave clothes. Jesus tells others to remove them. Lazarus needs them no more. He who was dead is now alive.
Those who wonder who Jesus really is, see his divinity. His power over death. His ability to make those who were dead alive again. Jesus, the same man who earlier wept with sympathy and compassion even knowing that Lazarus would live again.
Jesus will remove the stones in this life that are keeping us from Him. He will open the tombs of our hearts and breathe life into us. Eternal life.
Jesus told Lazarus’ sister Martha, “... I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26).
Martha answers, “Yes, Lord. I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, who is come into the world” (John 11:27).
Knowing that should cause grown men (and women) to cry tears of joy.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
