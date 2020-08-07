KATHY YODER: Grown men do cry - and that's a good thing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I still remember that day like it was just yesterday. Don’t we all have memories like that? It doesn’t matter how long it’s been, there are some events or moments in our lives that we never forget. Some are good. Some are not. Some change lives forever.

For me, one of those moments is the first time that I saw grown men cry. Before that day I didn’t know that could happen. On TV men never cried. Certainly not on the westerns we watched as a family or in the movies we occasionally saw.

My dad never cried. Or my grandpas. Or my uncles. Laugh? Yes. Get into heated discussions occasionally? Sure. But cry? Never.

On this day, my family was at my great-grandmother’s house. My mom’s grandmother. We’d driven to town the night before when we were notified that my aunt and uncle and their children were in a car accident.

My brothers and I were spread out on the floor in front of the TV set. We probably had some of Great-Grandma’s pillows to lie on. They were usually covered in her beautiful crochet stitches. She could look at the most intricate crochet pattern and simply re-create it.