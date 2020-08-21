KATHY YODER: Life can sometimes bring raccoons into our gardens

I planted a big tomato patch this year. More than ever before. I began with individual plants, but they’ve grown so much they look like one giant plant filling the entire garden. That’s great because I can them and use them for chili during the winter and spaghetti sauce year round. At the end of the season, I gather up all the green tomatoes and can green tomato pickle relish. What they call piccalilli down south. It’s especially good in summer potato salad.
There’s just one problem. While there are plenty of tomatoes, they are slow growing.
The very first two tomatoes I watched patiently as they changed color from green to pink to orange and almost red. I had specific ideas for those two tomatoes, planning an entire meal around them. The morning I decide to pick them I discover that they’re gone. They didn’t fall from the plant, they simply disappeared. Very puzzling.
There’s another large tomato I’m also watching. The next day when I go to pick it, it’s gone, too. I find it half eaten on the yard not far from the garden. The following day the other half is gone without a trace of even one tomato seed left behind. We’re blaming the raccoons. I had no idea that they’d eat tomatoes, but my husband, Mel, says they’re most likely the culprits.
We haven’t lost any more tomatoes. I been pick them early and ripenin them inside on the kitchen windowsill. That first ripe tomato tasted pretty good. After we figured out what was happening, it was easier to plan our strategy.
Life can be like that, too. Raccoons take on many different forms. We plan and patiently wait for everything that we’ve worked so hard for to come to fruition. But suddenly, life takes an unexpected turn. We think we’ll get a job promotion we’ve worked tirelessly for and even sacrificed time with our family to get it, and it goes to someone else.
Maybe a derecho comes out of nowhere and flattens the corn crop. An entire year’s work is completely destroyed. How do we pick up the pieces and start over?
We’ve been married a long time. Raised a family together. Our youth is gone. We think we’re happy. Then suddenly, out of nowhere, our spouse asks for a divorce. What do we do now with the rest of our life? How do we start over?
Or we’re happily married on the right road together looking forward to retirement and more time to spend together when one of us gets a bad report from the doctor. Suddenly, our road’s bumpy and full of potholes. There are nasty curves and intense fog. We can’t see more than a few inches in front of us. Our whole world is treacherous with nowhere to turn. We have no idea what’s around the next corner and we’re afraid to look.
Maybe we’ve raised a family with love and faith, yet one of our children takes a wrong turn. He or she gets involved with the wrong crowd who are into drugs and alcohol. Unfortunately, this beloved child ends up a slave to the drugs and alcohol in an endless cycle of abuse, regret, promises to change, and back to abuse again. Living to serve their addiction, he’s almost unrecognizable from the child we raised in love.
Life can take unexpected twists and turns that are completely unfair and downright cruel. Raccoons can eat all our food. We can suddenly find ourselves dogpaddling in a sea of shark-infested waters, all alone and with no help in sight as night starts to invade. It can seem like life’s not worth living. And yet, there’s hope in hopeless times.
It doesn’t come in the form of more money, a better job, a new marriage or a miracle cure. It comes in the form of one person. Jesus Christ, the Son of God the Father. He’s the hope we are promised. He’s the hope we need. If we have nothing else but Him, we will be all right. He’s the answer in troubled times.
Jesus tells us what to do. “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).
And what do we learn from following Jesus? We learn that we are never alone. “Never will I leave you. Never will I forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5b). “Nothing is impossible with God” (Luke 1:37). If we make a mistake, but repent and ask for forgiveness, we will be forgiven and cleansed (1 John 1:9). Jesus has gone to heaven to be with the Father and prepares a place for all of us who believe in him. And one day, he’s coming back to get us so that we may be with him for eternity (John 14:3).
We learn that there’s only one way to heaven; it’s through Jesus Christ (John 14:6).
Now, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope” (Romans 15:13).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
