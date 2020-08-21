KATHY YODER: Life can sometimes bring raccoons into our gardens

Life can be like that, too. Raccoons take on many different forms. We plan and patiently wait for everything that we’ve worked so hard for to come to fruition. But suddenly, life takes an unexpected turn. We think we’ll get a job promotion we’ve worked tirelessly for and even sacrificed time with our family to get it, and it goes to someone else.

Maybe a derecho comes out of nowhere and flattens the corn crop. An entire year’s work is completely destroyed. How do we pick up the pieces and start over?

We’ve been married a long time. Raised a family together. Our youth is gone. We think we’re happy. Then suddenly, out of nowhere, our spouse asks for a divorce. What do we do now with the rest of our life? How do we start over?

Or we’re happily married on the right road together looking forward to retirement and more time to spend together when one of us gets a bad report from the doctor. Suddenly, our road’s bumpy and full of potholes. There are nasty curves and intense fog. We can’t see more than a few inches in front of us. Our whole world is treacherous with nowhere to turn. We have no idea what’s around the next corner and we’re afraid to look.