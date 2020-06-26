KATHY YODER: Looking back teaches plenty of lessons

Live your life without regrets. My greatest example of this is when my husband Dave was diagnosed with acute leukemia. I made up my mind that I would do everything I possibly could to help him.

I also took my mom’s advice. She said, “Cherish this time.” I did.

Strangely, as I look back on those eight months they are happy months. I still smile when I remember the day Dave looked at me pensively and said, “You’ve been really great through all of this.” There was just the slightest hint of surprise in his voice.

We laughed. We cried. We laughed some more. We spent time with those we love, especially our son, Ethan. We had great conversations. And through it all, we had hope. That’s the key. We had hope in the Lord. That’s what makes all the difference.

One time as the three of us stood looking out the fourth-floor hospital window, three eagles appeared out of nowhere and soared on huge wings right in front of us. They stayed for a long time. They even performed some beautiful loop-de-loops. That favorite Bible verse seemed to come alive right before us. “But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint” (Isaiah 40:31). We were amazed and encouraged.