KATHY YODER: Looking back teaches plenty of lessons

“I wish I knew then what I know now.”
I’ve heard people say that many, many times over the years. I can relate. It’s not that I know so much, but I sure know a lot more than when I was younger. And if I knew back then what I know now, I’d have made different choices in my life. Of course, if I’d made different choices, I may not know what I know now.
We can’t live life backwards, but we can certainly learn from looking back. I’m thankful for my loving family. For the true friends I’ve made along the way. For the lessons I’ve learned and also survived. Some lessons have taken me a long time to learn. Some I’m still learning.
I’m thankful for all the people the Lord has put in my path to encourage me. At times, others’ words have seemed like a hug from God himself. They always come at just the right moment. Never too soon. Never too late. I’m also thankful that the Lord has used me at times to encourage others. There’s incredible joy in giving another person words of hope. Especially when those words are from the Lord. Life is fleeting. May we all have the goal to live out God’s love every day.
I know firsthand how fleeting life on this earth is. There’s no time to dawdle. Tell your loved ones that you love them today and then treat them like you really do. Be thankful that they’re in your life. Realize that everyone is busy and then make time for them before time slips away.
Live your life without regrets. My greatest example of this is when my husband Dave was diagnosed with acute leukemia. I made up my mind that I would do everything I possibly could to help him.
I also took my mom’s advice. She said, “Cherish this time.” I did.
Strangely, as I look back on those eight months they are happy months. I still smile when I remember the day Dave looked at me pensively and said, “You’ve been really great through all of this.” There was just the slightest hint of surprise in his voice.
We laughed. We cried. We laughed some more. We spent time with those we love, especially our son, Ethan. We had great conversations. And through it all, we had hope. That’s the key. We had hope in the Lord. That’s what makes all the difference.
One time as the three of us stood looking out the fourth-floor hospital window, three eagles appeared out of nowhere and soared on huge wings right in front of us. They stayed for a long time. They even performed some beautiful loop-de-loops. That favorite Bible verse seemed to come alive right before us. “But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint” (Isaiah 40:31). We were amazed and encouraged.
One day early on Dave had a revelation. All alone at night in the hospital, he became afraid. So he did the only thing he could think of. He prayed. And while he was praying the “peace that passes all understanding” covered him like a blanket.
“I’ve read about that peace in the Bible, but I’ve never experienced it before,” he said. “It’s amazing. And in that moment, I knew that whether God healed me on earth or he healed me in heaven, I would be all right.”
When Dave passed away, he was more than all right. He passed from mortal life on this earth to eternal life in heaven. He had no regrets in choosing to follow the Lord of lords and the King of kings. In fact, I believe that he’s eternally grateful that he did.
“Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for He who promised is faithful” (Hebrews 10:23).
One of the greatest things I’ve learned in this life prepares me for the next. God is faithful. It’s true. He’s constant. He’s real. Nothing compares to Him. No one can match Him. No one can take Him away from you or me unless we allow them to. No matter what we face in life, the LORD is with us.
There’s only one catch. We must ask Him to be the Lord of our life. When we do, we’ll regret the life we lived without Him, but He’ll take that regret and turn it into a testimony. He’ll use our testimony to encourage others. He’ll use everything we surrender to Him for good. So surrender it all. Make the choice today before today becomes yesterday and it’s too late. Choose Jesus. Chose life. Choose eternity in heaven. If you do, you’ll have no regrets.
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (Romans 15:13).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.