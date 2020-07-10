KATHY YODER: May we all be branches of the Lord

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looking back over my life, the Lord has given me Bible verses for different seasons. As a young teenager, it was John 15:5. “I am the vine, you are the branches. Those who remain in me and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing.”

This has been one of my life verses. It’s so true. Apart from the Lord, I can do nothing. But with his leading, his guiding, his Word, I can go places I wouldn’t normally go. And do things I could never do on my own. I have been places most people never go. I’ve seen things most people never see.

I’m not talking about exotic locations and luxury cruises. In my first career as a young photojournalist, I wasn’t prepared for what I encountered. I saw an incredible amount of tragedy in a short period of time. At that time, no one talked about it. You were expected to simply push it down and carry on. But God used those tragedies to prepare me for the calling to the chaplaincy later in my life. He nurtured love and compassion in me that I didn’t know was there. He slowly grew seeds of fruit that I would later need for the life He called me to.