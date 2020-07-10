KATHY YODER: May we all be branches of the Lord

Looking back over my life, the Lord has given me Bible verses for different seasons. As a young teenager, it was John 15:5. “I am the vine, you are the branches. Those who remain in me and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing.”
This has been one of my life verses. It’s so true. Apart from the Lord, I can do nothing. But with his leading, his guiding, his Word, I can go places I wouldn’t normally go. And do things I could never do on my own. I have been places most people never go. I’ve seen things most people never see.
I’m not talking about exotic locations and luxury cruises. In my first career as a young photojournalist, I wasn’t prepared for what I encountered. I saw an incredible amount of tragedy in a short period of time. At that time, no one talked about it. You were expected to simply push it down and carry on. But God used those tragedies to prepare me for the calling to the chaplaincy later in my life. He nurtured love and compassion in me that I didn’t know was there. He slowly grew seeds of fruit that I would later need for the life He called me to.
With the Lord’s help, at times I’ve been the branch that has been able to bring a little comfort in the midst of tragic situations. Is it because I’m a great person? No, not at all. In fact, I’m pretty ordinary. It’s only because I’m part of the True Vine, God the Father. He’s the one who’s strong. He’s the one I learn from and lean on. On my own, apart from him, I can do nothing. Apart from him, I produce no fruit.
Real fruit smells good. Real fruit is nourishing and tastes great. Fruit that is not of the Lord is merely an imitation. It’s like plastic fruit that you cannot eat. It has no taste. It has no value. You may think it’s real, but it’s fake. You should be able to chew and swallow fruit. It should nourish your body and your soul.
The effects of real spiritual fruit last a lifetime and into eternity. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control. Against such there is no law” (Galatians 5:22-23).
Is it easy being a branch on the Lord’s vine? Sometimes it is easy. Sometimes, the Holy Spirit guides me and leads me to say something and pray something that I did not come up with on my own. I feel his presence near me and all around me. I’m surrounded by his power, his strength, and his incredible love.
Those are the times that have the most impact. They bear the most fruit. Not only for others, but for me, too. Those are the times when I see a little glimpse of heaven.
Other times I pray for help, but it’s in the silence that I move forward. It’s taking a step of faith a little at a time. In these times I know that the Lord is stretching me and pruning me. I can almost hear my faith grow a little bit like the sound of corn growing on a hot and humid day. Sometimes there’s groaning involved.
Continuing to grow spiritually and produce spiritual fruit is not always easy, but nothing is worth more. Nothing in this life we can ever do on our own will ever measure up to what a surrendered life to the Lord can do.
I’m still working on that. The surrender part. Every time I think I’ve pretty much surrendered my life to the Lord, something creeps in. A little bit of stubbornness. A dab of pride. Like a weed or two in in my garden, if I ignore it, it becomes bigger than what’s planted and starts taking over. That’s a good time to pray and ask the Lord to help identify and remove the weeds. I have a hard time pulling my own weeds. I have a hard time even seeing them. That’s where Scripture comes in.
“Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting” (Psalm 139:23-24).
My friend Connie Bartels once said something to me that I carry with me. She said, “When my life is over, I want to be completely used up. Every single gift or talent the Lord gave me, everything, I want it to be all used up for Him.”
That’s sticking close to the vine. That’s not only producing spiritual fruit, it’s using it for God’s purpose. At the end of our earthly lives, may we all be branches of the Lord, used up and welcomed into eternity with the One True Vine.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
