KATHY YODER: 'Men have forgotten God'

Today I write specifically to those who call themselves Christians. To those who profess faith in Jesus Christ, the Son of God the Father. To my dear fellow believers.

It’s time to wake up. It’s time to look around us and to see the truth with eyes that are wide open. Let’s not look with eyes that see and embrace someone’s version of the truth. Truth is truth. It’s not what we’re sold or told or indoctrinated to accept as truth. Truth, like God, is absolute. It’s not something that is dressed up and changed to look better so that it will be more widely accepted. Truth is unvarnished, unadorned, unchanging.

“To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, ‘If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free’” (John 8:31-32).

We must seek after God’s truth. We need to ask Him to give us eyes like His to see the truth and then ask Him to help us live lives of truth.

It’s time to recognize that we’re in the midst of war. The sad thing is that this war has been going on for a long time, but we didn’t notice. Or when we did notice, we were too tired to do anything. Or, we didn’t think it had anything to do with us.

We were wrong.