KATHY YODER: 'Men have forgotten God'

Today I write specifically to those who call themselves Christians. To those who profess faith in Jesus Christ, the Son of God the Father. To my dear fellow believers.
It’s time to wake up. It’s time to look around us and to see the truth with eyes that are wide open. Let’s not look with eyes that see and embrace someone’s version of the truth. Truth is truth. It’s not what we’re sold or told or indoctrinated to accept as truth. Truth, like God, is absolute. It’s not something that is dressed up and changed to look better so that it will be more widely accepted. Truth is unvarnished, unadorned, unchanging.
“To the Jews who had believed him, Jesus said, ‘If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free’” (John 8:31-32).
We must seek after God’s truth. We need to ask Him to give us eyes like His to see the truth and then ask Him to help us live lives of truth.
It’s time to recognize that we’re in the midst of war. The sad thing is that this war has been going on for a long time, but we didn’t notice. Or when we did notice, we were too tired to do anything. Or, we didn’t think it had anything to do with us.
We were wrong.
What kind of war is it? It’s a holy war. It started in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve when Satan tempted them and they took the bait. It’s still raging today. There are those at work in this country who would like to take Christianity completely away. Christianity and socialism don’t mix. They would like this to be a socialist country. No matter how well you dress up socialism, communism and Marxism, it’s all the same. Lies are promoted as truth. Much is promised, but it never materializes. Religion is removed. Morality is gone. Individual freedom is gone. Godless chaos reigns. All you have to do is look at history to know that.
I heard a statement recently that stopped me in my tracks. “The day after prayer was taken out of school, if every Christian kept their children home from school, there would still be prayer in school.”
Let that sink in. We in America have slowly compromised our values and our morals. We have slowly compromised our belief in God. What a slippery downhill slope. Compromise once and it’s easier to compromise twice. And so on until we look back and no longer recognize ourselves and our country.
Why have we allowed these changes to occur in this country without a fight? Why have we not gone to the streets and protested? Why have we not put feet to our faith? Why have we sat back in our recliners and watched our world, our beloved country, slip further and further into moral decay and farther and farther from God?
Oh, we’ve taken on a lot of causes. Some of them have been very worthwhile. And we’ve felt very good about ourselves. In fact, social justice has become its own religion. But while we’ve been doing this, what’s been going on? Traditional Christianity in this country has been ridiculed. It’s been made the butt of jokes. Followers have been categorized as those with weak minds and weak hearts. We’re viewed as old fashioned, out of date, and irrelevant. And more recently, also as dangerous haters.
And many Christians have become tolerant of societal changes. They have rewritten the Bible in their own minds to make changes more acceptable. They emphasize that God is love. God is love. He has incredible, life changing love for each one of us. But if you’ve read the Bible at all, you know that Jesus was very intolerant of sin. He loved the sinner, but hated the sin.
In John 8:10-11, he asks the woman caught in the act of adultery where her accusers are? They wanted to stone her to death, according to the law of Moses. “‘Woman, where are those accusers of yours? Has no one condemned you?’ She said, ‘No one, Lord.’ And Jesus said to her, ‘Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more.’”
Jesus loved her and forgave her. Did he tell her that it was okay to go ahead and do whatever she wanted? No, he told her to stop sinning.
The Russian novelist and Nobel laureate Alexander Solzhenitsyn was a Christian and a Russian dissident. In 1983 he received the Templeton Prize for Progress in Religion. In his acceptance speech, he said that as a small child he remembers hearing older people give a reason for the great disasters that had befallen Russia. “Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.”
The same could be said for other countries taken over by communist rule. The same could be said for America. Let’s all commit to pray every day for our beloved country. Let’s ask the Lord to help us, to lead us, and to guide us. Let’s ask Him for forgiveness for our nation. Let’s pray for revival.
Let’s get down on our knees and ask God to forgive us for forgetting Him. Let’s do it now, before we find ourselves like the Israelites in the midst of captivity. Before we look back and sadly say, “Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this happened.”
“You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.