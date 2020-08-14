KATHY YODER: Walk to Jesus and ask him to make you clean

After Jesus washes the disciples’ feet, he asks them a question. “‘Do you understand what I have done for you? ...You call me ‘Teacher’ and ‘Lord,’ and rightly so, for that is what I am. Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet. I have set an example that you should do what I have done. Very truly I tell you that no servant is greater than his master, nor is the messenger greater than the one who sent him. Now that you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them’” (John 13:12-17).

Except for Judas, that’s what the disciples do and what we as believers and also disciples are called to do. To be servants to one another.

In this time of great upheaval and dissension in this country, how would life be different if we lived out the words of Jesus? What if we put others before ourselves? What if we loved God first and most and then we loved our neighbors as we love ourselves?

When we tell others about Jesus, once barren souls bloom like flower gardens. When people embrace the Truth, Jesus Christ of Nazareth, transformation occurs. Only Jesus can wash the darkness of our sin and make us as white as snow. He’ll wash our feet, too. He died so that he can cleanse all of us, especially our hearts. Not over and over again, but once and for all.