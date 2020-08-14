KATHY YODER: Walk to Jesus and ask him to make you clean

Last weekend I transplanted flower bulbs and plants a friend gave me. Excited to get them into the ground, I stuck my shovel into the dirt with great anticipation. The only thing that moved was dust kicking up into the air. The ground was so hard that I had to soak it with water before I could dig a hole. Once wasn’t enough. I soaked it a second time and continued adding water the deeper I dug.
It was hard work, but worth it knowing that next year there will be beautiful flowers blooming in places that were barren. Putting the tools away I had difficulty moving as freely as before. My shoes were encased in mud. My feet were also dirty.
I thought of people in ancient times walking everywhere wearing only sandals. Their feet got mighty dirty, too. That’s why the custom of the day was to have the servant of the house wash the feet of the visitors. It was a common, expected courtesy.
Those who serve aren’t often noticed. I imagine it’s not so different today. They have a job to do and they do it. Those benefiting from the service take it for granted and simply expect the service to be done.
In John chapter 13 Jesus knows that his time on Earth is coming to an end. He’ll be going back to the Father. It’s right before the Passover Festival. The supper with his 12 disciples is finished. Jesus already knows that Judas Iscariot will betray him. We might expect Jesus to confront Judas and ask him how he could do such a terrible thing. Or maybe we expect Jesus to tell the other disciples to throw Judas out before they break bread together.
But Jesus does something unexpected. “Jesus knew that the Father had put all things under his power, and that he had come from God and was returning to God, so he got up from the meal, took off his outer clothing, and wrapped a towel around his waist. After that, he poured water into a basin and began to wash the disciples’ feet, drying them with a towel that was wrapped around him” (John 13:3-5).
The disciples are certainly stunned. This is their Teacher and their Lord serving them. In fact, Peter refuses to allow Jesus to wash his feet. “‘No,’ said Peter, 'you shall never wash my feet.'
“‘Jesus answered, ‘Unless I wash you, you have no part of me.’
“‘Then Lord,’ Peter replied, ‘not just my feet but my hands and my head as well!'" (John 13:8-9).
I admire Peter’s enthusiasm. He wants all of Jesus. He doesn’t want to miss out. Jesus explains that since he’s had a bath only Peter’s feet need to be washed. “‘And you are clean, though not every one of you.’ For he knew who was going to betray him, and that was why not every one was clean” (John 13:10b-11).
Jesus, knowing that Judas will betray him, still kneels down and washes his feet. Wow. That’s a humble servant’s heart. That’s true agape love to wash the feet of the one who will betray you and send you to the cross. It’s hard to imagine that kind of love. But that’s the Jesus we serve. The King of Kings and the Lord of lords is a servant to all.
After Jesus washes the disciples’ feet, he asks them a question. “‘Do you understand what I have done for you? ...You call me ‘Teacher’ and ‘Lord,’ and rightly so, for that is what I am. Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet. I have set an example that you should do what I have done. Very truly I tell you that no servant is greater than his master, nor is the messenger greater than the one who sent him. Now that you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them’” (John 13:12-17).
Except for Judas, that’s what the disciples do and what we as believers and also disciples are called to do. To be servants to one another.
In this time of great upheaval and dissension in this country, how would life be different if we lived out the words of Jesus? What if we put others before ourselves? What if we loved God first and most and then we loved our neighbors as we love ourselves?
When we tell others about Jesus, once barren souls bloom like flower gardens. When people embrace the Truth, Jesus Christ of Nazareth, transformation occurs. Only Jesus can wash the darkness of our sin and make us as white as snow. He’ll wash our feet, too. He died so that he can cleanse all of us, especially our hearts. Not over and over again, but once and for all.
Walk to Jesus and ask him to make you clean.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at Kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
