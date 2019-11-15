Northwestern's Barker publishes missionary nurse book sequel

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Arlene Schuiteman, a 95-year-old resident of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Jeff Barker, a Northwestern College theater professor, have collaborated on "Iowa Ethiopia," the second of a series of books about Schuiteman's life as a missionary nurse.

A play version of the book by the Northwestern College Drama Ministries Ensemble will be performed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at First Reformed Church, 420 Central Ave. NW, Orange City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting where Barker's first book about Schuiteman, "Sioux Center Sudan," ended, the sequel follows Schuiteman when she helped to open a "dresser school," teaching wounded care and other medical skills to Ethiopian health care workers from 1966 to 1977.

During those years, Schuiteman also witnessed a spiritual revival that swept through Ethiopia. This revival touched her personally.

"Iowa Ethiopia" is available at such online book retail sites as Amazon.com and Christianbook.com in addition to Hendrickson.com, which is its publisher.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.