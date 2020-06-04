Sermon: Pentecost and the killing of George Floyd

This sermon was preached on Sunday, May 31, during the shared online worship of First, St. Mark, and Immanuel Lutheran Churches of Sioux City. It was preached on Pentecost, when many churches celebrate the coming of the Holy Spirit to the first disciples in Jerusalem. It draws primarily from two passages of the Bible: John 20:19-23 and Acts 2:1-21, connecting these stories to the killing of George Floyd and our nation’s response. It is my hope that these words will point readers to the Spirit-filled voices crying out for justice across our world, especially those of people of color whose real, lived experiences must be the foundation for our understanding of these events and our collective response.
-- Pastor Andy Nelson, Morningside College Chaplain
Dear friends in Christ, grace to you from God our Creator, Christ our Redeemer, and by the sustaining breath of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Please pray with me.
Merciful God, may these be Your words. Your Spirit. Your breath ... from my lips. In Your name. Amen.
Palpable fear. Locked doors. A violent wind. Tongues of flame. Voices crying out with news that must be heard. Breath. Spirit. Breath.
Images of Jerusalem at Pentecost. Images of Minneapolis after the murder of George Floyd by an agent of the state.
I cannot see one without the other. We must not see one without the other.
I cannot hear John’s words this day: Jesus breathed on them, “Receive the Holy Spirit” ... and not hear George Floyd pleading: I can’t breathe.
I cannot hear the story of Spirit-anointed disciples preaching in the streets of Jerusalem ... and not hear the voices of Spirit-filled prophets in the streets of Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, across the nation and right here in Sioux City ... crying out for their neighbors and their leaders to listen, see, understand ... and act for justice.
I cannot hear the scoffers in Acts say: They must be drunk! as an excuse to ignore the preachers ... and not hear the scoffers say today: But the looting! The rioting! As an excuse to dismiss the prophets, preachers, and visionaries dreaming the Spirit’s dreams for true justice and true peace.
Peter preaches: "In the last days it will be, God declares, that I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh, and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams."
Pastor Ingrid Rasmussen, who serves Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in the heart of the neighborhood where George Floyd was murdered, shared a poem this week by Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes, titled “Harlem.” It begins with the line "What happens to a dream deferred?" and ends by asking, "... does it explode?"
We are watching dreams explode. In blood, and fire, and smoky mist.
The deferred dreams of generation upon generation of brothers, sisters, neighbors of color.
The extinguished dreams of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, and more and more whose lives and dreams were ended by police violence or white fear or both.
It is so tempting to look away. To close our eyes, stop our ears, to inoculate ourselves with platitudes about peace that are more about good order, the status quo, and the preservation of privilege than about the rushing wind of the Spirit calling us to our knees in confession, repentance, and action. It is so tempting to look away.
Don’t.
Don’t look away.
Do not look away.
United Methodist Pastor, Rev. Ron Bell Jr., pastor of Camphor United Methodist Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, made that plea in a powerful essay this week:
“My city is burning, but not in the way the media is showing. Did you see the fire, not the one burning down the precinct but the one burning in the hearts of the wounded in my community? The grieving mothers and grandmothers recalling the voice of our dear brother George Floyd, as he called for his mother, while taking his last breath. The burning of the hearts of we who wept, when our governmental leaders refused to arrest the murderer of this wicked and inhumane deed. Did you see that fire?
"Did you see the shattered glass, not those easily replaceable windows scattered in pieces on the ground under our feet? Instead, the shattered glass of expectation for justice, the shattered glass of respect for our humanity that our murderers continue to display, the shattered glass of hope as we watched our brother’s body lay, lifeless under the knee of his murderer. Did you see that glass shatter?
"You must have witnessed the looting? Not the ones the cameras and social media love to exploit, but instead the looting of our human rights. The looting of our constitutional rights as citizens. The looting of our communities for decades by corporations for greed. Did you see that looting?
"I think you were so busy looking for a riot that you missed the gathering of the grieving. I think you were so busy looking for looters that you missed the lament and heartbreak of a community. I think you were so busy looking for trouble that you missed the tragedy of systemic racialized trauma on the bodies of black and brown people. Tonight, tomorrow, and even the next day I beg of you, look again. Look again.”
Look again, he pleads until you see that my city is your city. My pain is your pain.
There are preachers, prophets, dreamers, and visionaries right now telling us why these dreams have exploded. They are telling us why there is blood and fire and smoky mist. We must not look away.
We must hear the voices of ...
Ibram X. Kendi, in his books like How to Be An Anti-Racist.
Nikole Hannah-Jones and her Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project.
ELCA Pastor, Rev. Lenny Duncan, and his book Dear Church: A Love Letter from a Black Preacher to the Whitest Denomination in the US.
Sioux City’s own Monique Scarlett with Unity in the Community and Ike Rayford with the Sioux City NAACP, and so many more.
All around us the Spirit has been poured out on people who are ready to speak if we would listen. Let us hear and listen and act for change. Speak to our neighbors. Speak to our elected representatives. Speak to our community leaders. Call on them for specific policy change, specific, real, concrete changes.
The Spirit is speaking. It was poured out on the disciples two thousand years ago and it has not stopped speaking. It is speaking in the hearts and minds and the visions and the dreams of our neighbors. Let us listen.
Because it was the wounded Christ. The crucified Christ. The executed-by the state Christ that breathes the Holy Spirit then and now. But it is the risen Christ who overcame that pain, that grief, not by looking away but by living in and through and with it ... through all the suffering people of this world. May we not look away, but breathe and dream with our beloved neighbors. Amen.
Andy Nelson is campus chaplain at Morningside College and an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).
