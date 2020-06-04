Sermon: Pentecost and the killing of George Floyd

Images of Jerusalem at Pentecost. Images of Minneapolis after the murder of George Floyd by an agent of the state.

I cannot see one without the other. We must not see one without the other.

I cannot hear John’s words this day: Jesus breathed on them, “Receive the Holy Spirit” ... and not hear George Floyd pleading: I can’t breathe.

I cannot hear the story of Spirit-anointed disciples preaching in the streets of Jerusalem ... and not hear the voices of Spirit-filled prophets in the streets of Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, across the nation and right here in Sioux City ... crying out for their neighbors and their leaders to listen, see, understand ... and act for justice.

I cannot hear the scoffers in Acts say: They must be drunk! as an excuse to ignore the preachers ... and not hear the scoffers say today: But the looting! The rioting! As an excuse to dismiss the prophets, preachers, and visionaries dreaming the Spirit’s dreams for true justice and true peace.

Peter preaches: "In the last days it will be, God declares, that I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh, and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams."