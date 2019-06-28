Olivier retires
The Rev. Del Olivier will retire June 30 as pastor of Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St.
Oliver began his call March 1, 2000. He was ordained at Bethel of Shoreline Lutheran Church in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 7, 1997 and was installed in his first call at Grace Lutheran Church in Watertown, South Dakota on Sept. 14, 1997.
Many changes have taken place in the congregation during his tenure, in the Western Iowa Synod ELCA, and in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The congregation of Augustana Lutheran Church was established on May 17, 1875, and it met in a school house at Third and Virginia streets. A new building was constructed in 1876 at 5th and Virginia Streets. The third, and current building, was dedicated on February 16, 1890. All services were conducted in Swedish until all regular services were conducted in English beginning in 1917. A few original families have descendants worshiping to this day.
Within Olivier’s tenure, many new families have joined and the number of children in the congregation has increased. His final worship service will be 9:30 a.m. on June 30. There will be no 8 a.m. service.
New service time
Beginning June 30 and continuing through Sept. 1, Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court, St., will hold a single Holy Communion worship service at 9:30 a.m.
Food and Fun series
The first program of the summer Food and Fun Series at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., at 6 p.m. on July 3 will feature Dr. Scott Culpepper of Dordt University, in Fellowship Hall. His presentation explores the impact of the relationship of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson on the development of the early United States. Prior to the program a light meal of hot dogs or hamburgers, salads and desserts will be served at 5:30 p.m. The general public is invited to attend.