Joint Service

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will have a joint worship service with our friends at First Unitarian Church on from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 3. The message will offer support and acceptance for the LGBTQ community as part of Pride week. There will be coffee, cookies, and conversation after the service.

City-Wide Vacation Bible School

Many churches are coming together for City-Wide Vacation Bible School, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening June 5-8. The location is New Hope Reformed/Riverside Lutheran at 1817 Riverside Blvd in Sioux City. Children exiting preschool through kids exiting 5th grade are encouraged to register by calling 712-276-2418. Participating churches in Sioux City and South Sioux City include many ELCA Lutheran, Reformed, Presbyterian, and Methodist congregations.

Rent-A-Space Sale

Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Boulevard, will hold a Rent-a-Space Sale in their parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Vendors will be selling a variety of items. The church will also have a Bake Sale, Lunch items and a Quilt Raffle. This fundraiser will help with the cost of replacing church windows.

Summer Worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA begins Wednesday evening worship in the summer months at 7 p.m. All are welcome for this brief service of prayer, scripture, and Holy Communion. St. Mark is in the east Morningside neighborhood at 5200 Glenn Ave.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.